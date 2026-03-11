Ole Miss Football, Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines To Host Coveted Safety

Carmel (Ind.) safety Drake Coellner has locked in an unofficial visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels with the coaching staff in Oxford making an early push for the coveted defensive back.

Coellner has seen his recruitment go national with a myriad of new offers and interest coming his way amid a strong offseason stretch - now locking in visits to programs this spring.

The 6-foot, 195-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oklahoma Sooners, and Michigan State Spartans, among several others, this offseason.

Coellner has seen schools keep close tabs following a strong sophomore campaign in 2025 after logging 72 total tackles, 42 solo tackles, four interceptions, eight pass breakups, and three total touchdowns.

From there, the offers started rolling in with Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels among the most recent programs to extend an offer his way.

Just hours after the Ole Miss coaching staff made the call, Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks extended a scholarship his way as Coellner's meteoric rise continues.

Courtesy of Drake Coellner via X.

Now, with offers rolling in, the Illinois native is eyeing unofficial visits this offseason before his junior campaign in 2026 with the Ole Miss Rebels getting one of their own, according to OleMiss365.com.

Coellner will visit Ole Miss on April 13 with the coaching staff landing a spring trip amid a major offseason for the fast-rising defender.

He also has unofficial trips planned for Ohio State (March 12), Vanderbilt (March 19), Michigan (March 28), Florida (April 4), Purdue (April 11), Indiana (April 18) and Wisconsin (April 21).

Ole Miss is rolling out the red carpet for multiple prospects this offseason with Coellner set to receive a strong push from the staff as well with targets in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle emerging.

Now, with the spring months arriving, Ole Miss will host a flurry of targets as Coellner gets on the unofficial visit list as Golding and Co. prepare to lay the foundation for the future.

