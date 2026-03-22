Ole Miss Football Offensive Weapon Receives Major Praise Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

Ole Miss tight end Dae'Quan Wright continues his meteoric rise this offseason with NFL evaluators keeping tabs on the former Rebels offensive weapon.

Wright, an honorable mention All-America and second-team All-SEC selection in 2025, has become a hot commodity in NFL circles following a strong season last fall along with his pre-draft process.

He participated in position drills during Ole Miss' Pro Day this week after posting solid numbers during the 2026 NFL Combine.

In 2025, Wright finished the season with 36 receptions for 634 yards and four TDs. The Perry, Georgia, native appeared in 48 games, with 30 starts at tight end, at Ole Miss and Virginia Tech.

"I think today went really well. Being back in Oxford and out there with all the guys was a lot of fun," Wright said. "My toughness and football IQ are my two best attributes, but my I've really focused on taking care of my body.

"I want to make sure that as I go through this process that I can just be as close as to 100 percent as possible. The best ability is availability."

Now, he's been labeled the "best tight end in the draft after the catch," according to PFF, where he has NFL decision-makers keeping tabs.

Ole Miss TE Dae’Quan Wright is an underrated sleeper in the 2026 NFL Draft



Wright led ALL Tight Ends in College Football in Yards After Catch Last Season💨 pic.twitter.com/H7ejvNoRe2 — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 22, 2026

Ole Miss defensive back Kapena Gushiken is also making his presence felt in NFL circles after a dominant Pro Day this week.

Gushiken also put up strong numbers and took full advantage of his opportunity to shine in front of pro scouts and personnel.

Gushiken ran the fastest 40-yard of the day at an unofficial 4.35. Gushiken also showed off his jumping ability with a 41 inch vertical and 11-foot broad jump.

The Pukalani, Hawaii, native played in all 15 games for the Rebels in 2025, earning 12 starts, while tallying 55 tackles and five pass breakups.

"There were definitely some numbers that I wanted to hit today, but looking at it from a bigger picture, I thought I did pretty well," Gushiken said. "Today was really important for me.

"I care a lot about football and this journey I've been on. I knew how much was riding on today and how it'll help me moving forward."

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