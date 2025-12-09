Ole Miss Football Officially Hires New Offensive Coordinator for Post-Lane Kiffin Era

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding is beginning to put his touch on the staff in Oxford after making two new hires this week.

The Rebels are have officially hired offensive coordinator John David Baker away from East Carolina where he is set to make his second stint with the Ole Miss program.

Baker replaces current offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. who will return to Baton Rouge following the College Football Playoff after following Lane Kiffin on the LSU Tigers staff.

Across Baker's first stint with the Ole Miss Rebels, he served the program's co-offensive coordinator in 2022 and 2023 along with taking on duties as the tight ends coach from 2021-23.

Following multiple seasons with Ole Miss, Baker then made the move to East Carolina where he became the offensive coordinator of the Pirates across the last two seasons - accepting the gig after the 2023 season.

While with East Carolina, Baker navigated one of the top offenses in the American Conference while averaging 464.7 yards per game this season - making them the league’s third best offense behind North Texas (504.3) and South Florida (501.7).

Now, he makes a return to Oxford where he will now take over an Ole Miss offense that finished third nationally.

Along with Baker rejoining the staff, the Ole Miss Rebels are also bringing back a familiar face behind the scenes.

Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are hiring LSU Assistant General Manager Kelvin Bolden after spending one season in Baton Rouge.

Bolden made his way to Louisiana for the 2025 season where he reunited with LSU General Manager Austin Thomas after the two had developed a relationship during their two seasons at Ole Miss.

Thomas initially helped bring Bolden to Ole Miss in 2022 during his two seasons as the Rebels' Football Chief of Staff and Sport Administrator.

Then, the two joined LSU's staff where Bolden arrived prior to the 2025 season - spending only one season in Baton Rouge where he now makes a return to Ole Miss.

In February, On3 Sports labeled the Magnolia State native as one of college football’s ‘off-field recruiting stars’ of the 2025 cycle.

