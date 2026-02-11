Ole Miss Football Makes Major Move for Arkansas Razorbacks, Kentucky Wildcats Target

Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Blackman three-star wide receiver Brylan Oduor continues generating significant buzz on the recruiting trail with multiple Southeastern Conference programs in pursuit.

Oduor checks in as a Top-100 wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with schools across America eyeing the Tennessee native as he gears up for a critical offseason in his recruitment.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Arkansas Razorbacks, Kentucky Wildcats, Vanderbilt Commodores, and Syracuse Orange, among several others, across his prep career.

Clark Lea and the Commodores became the first SEC school to dish out an offer his way with others following - including Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels.

The coaching staff in Oxford made the call to Oduor this week with a scholarship being put on the table for the standout pass-catcher.

Following an impressive junior campaign in 2025, the Tennessee prospect has emerged as a name to know with Ole Miss beginning to make its presence felt in his recruitment.

Now, with an offer on the table all eyes are on Oduor as he looks to take multiple visits this offseason with contenders emerging in his recruitment.

For Ole Miss, the coaching staff has started identifying priority targets in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a official visits being set for the summer.

Rosharon (Tex.) Almeta Crawford four-star wide receiver Alvin Mosley has blossomed into one of America's top pass-catchers with the Lone Star State prospect beginning to lock in an official visit schedule.

Mosley checks in as a Top-20 wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels battling multiple heavy-hitters involved in his process as he enters a critical offseason in his recruitment.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder out of Texas has earned offers from the likes of the Texas Longhorns, LSU Tigers, Kentucky Wildcats, and Mississippi State Bulldogs, among several others, as his fast rise continues on the recruiting scene.

Now, add the Ole Miss Rebels to his growing list of scholarships after wide receivers coach L'Damian Washington made his way to Texas last month for an in-person meeting with Mosley.

Mosley is coming off of a strong junior campaign with the Ole Miss Rebels keeping tabs on the talented pass-catcher - extending an offer after a quick visit.

Mosley will be in the Magnolia State from June 5-7 for an official visit as the Ole Miss coaching staff look to roll out the red carpet for a priority wideout.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Pulls Off Historic Recruiting Feat After Landing No. 2 Portal Class

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Notebook: Three Targets Pete Golding Must Land in Year 1

'Growing Optimism' That Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Will Play in 2026

Join the Community: