Ole Miss Football, Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns Shake Up National Title Odds
No. 4 Ole Miss continues taking America by storm after a statement victory over Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in Week 5 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
With both program's entering the matchup unbeaten - and a chance to sit atop the Southeastern Conference - it's the Rebels that ultimately came out with the impressive win.
Behind another strong performance from Division II All-American transfer quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, the Rebels have now cemented their status as a top program in the SEC while joining the National Championship conversation.
“Today, beating No. 4-ranked LSU, one of our rivals, it’s like a dream come true,” Chambliss said on Saturday. “A great team win, great team win.
"Defense played amazing. Offensive line gave me a great pocket and our receivers just made plays. Our running backs, Kewan Lacy and Logan Diggs just running it in. Yeah, it was a great win.”
Chambliss accounted for 385 yards of total offense in Ole Miss' first top-five win against LSU since 1965, going 23-of-39 passing for 314 yards and one touchdown while rushing 14 times for 71 yards on the ground.
The Ferris State transfer is the first SEC quarterback in available records since at least 1994 with 300 passing yards and 50 rushing yards in three straight games, and he is the first Ole Miss QB to throw for 300 yards in each of his first three career starts since Jordan Ta'amu in 2017.
Now, with Chambliss at the helm of the offense, the Ole Miss Rebels have entered the National Championship conversation alongside the likes of the Oklahoma Sooners, Oregon Ducks and Miami Hurricanes.
DraftKings Sportsbook has updated the latest betting odds. Where do the Rebels stand in the National Championship race?
The Betting Odds: National Championship Edition
1. Ohio State Buckeyes (+500)
2. Oregon Ducks (+550)
3. Alabama Crimson Tide (+750)
4. Texas Longhorns (+800)
5. Penn State Nittany Lions (+850)
6. Georgia Bulldogs (+900)
7. Miami Hurricanes (+1100)
8. Ole Miss Rebels (+2000)
9. Oklahoma Sooners (+2000)
10. LSU Tigers (+2200)
Kiffin and Co. sit with the eighth best odds to take home a National Championship with the Rebels surging up the list after a win over LSU.
No. 4 Ole Miss will return to action in Week 7 [Oct. 11] for a matchup against the Washington State Cougars at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium following this week's open date.
