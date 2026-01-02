Ole Miss Football, Penn State Among Schools To Watch For Colorado Buffaloes Transfer

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are set to navigate a chaotic stretch in January with the program advancing in the College Football Playoff while balancing the NCAA Transfer Portal window.

The market is officially open with Ole Miss preparing to be big spenders across the two-week window with an opportunity to reconstruct the roster once again this month.

As Day 1 continues, targets are emerging with Colorado Buffaloes edge rusher Alexander McPherson becoming a name to know.

The Ole Miss Rebels, Penn State Nittany Lions, Vanderbilt Commodores, and Auburn Tigers have piqued McPherson's interest with the 6-foot-6, 240-pounder searching for a new home after a stint with Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes.

Early schools of interest for Colorado EDGE transfer Alexander McPherson, per a source: Penn State, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss and Auburn.



The 6-6, 240-pound McPherson, who’s repped by @AgentJoeD, posted 15 tackles as a freshman at Colorado this season. pic.twitter.com/rzt2XitMuf — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 2, 2026

McPherson came on strong as a true freshman in 2025 after taking the field in 10 games and finishing the season with 16 total tackles, six quarterback hurries, a blocked punt and half a sack.

Across a challenging season for the Buffaloes, the coveted defender was a promising young piece, but now departs after his lone season with Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels piquing his interest.

Ole Miss is eyeing defensive reinforcements with a visitor lined up as the NCAA Transfer Portal window officially opens.

Florida Gators defensive lineman Michai Boireau plans to visit the Ole Miss Rebels, Arkansas Razorbacks, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, and Kentucky Wildcats with Golding and Co. looking to work their magic in the free agent market.

Boireau, a 6-foot-5, 349-pounder out of the Peach State appeared in nine games across the 2025 season - finishing with 20 total tackles, including seven solo tackles, two sack and an interception.

Once the stud defensive lineman entered the Transfer Portal, he cruised to the No. 4 rated player at his position, according to 247Sports.

Now, Ole Miss is in line for a visit with the talented defender amid a College Football Playoff run as chaos ensues within the Rebels program.

The Ole Miss Rebels have bought into what Golding is selling with the program looking to do the same in the Transfer Portal despite balancing a postseason run.

More Ole Miss News:

Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

ESPN Predicts Outcome of Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in CFP Showdown

Join the Community: