Ole Miss Football Poised To Receive Boost From X-Factor Transfer Portal Addition

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels stole headlines in January after inking the No. 2 rated Transfer Portal Class with multiple immediate impact players heading to Oxford this offseason.

Once the window opened for business, Golding and Co. hit the ground running with positions of need being filled after signing Auburn Tigers defensive back Jay Crawford and Baylor Bears linebacker Keaton Thomas.

Along with the pair of dynamic defensive weapons putting pen to paper, Ole Miss landed the program's quarterback of the future in Auburn signal-caller Deuce Knight after making things official.

In what became a domino effect for the program, Golding and the Rebels remained consistent in their approach with Ole Miss landing nearly 30 additions via the portal with the No. 2 rated class overall.

But there are additions that are flying under the radar with one sticking out statistically: Baylor Bears linebacker Keaton Thomas.

Thomas checks in as a Top-20 linebacker in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Golding and Co. quickly striking in order to land a pledge from the productive second-level defender as one of the first additions in the haul.

Great LB Training!!!🚨🚨🚨



Ole Miss LB Keaton Thomas putting in WORK this off-season!😤🔥 pic.twitter.com/3hgyxSqIFJ — Linebackers University™ (@Linebackers_U) January 22, 2026

After starting his career at Northeast Mississippi Community College, Thomas made the move to Waco where he spent a pair of seasons with the Baylor Bears - stuffing the stat sheet across his time with the program.

Thomas was one tackle shy of reaching 100 in back-to-back seasons where he finished with 99 across the 2025 season, while adding a sack, three pass breakups, and an interception.

The strong 2025 campaign led Thomas to be named to the All-Big 12 second team where Golding and Co. reel in a highly-productive piece to the defense at a position of need for the 2026 season.

Now, Thomas will look to emerge as a starter in Oxford as an "underrated" component to the Transfer Portal Class after the departure of TJ Dottery and Co. defensively.

Former Baylor LB Keaton Thomas has committed to Ole Miss 🔴🔵



211 Tackles Since 2024 (4th Among Big 12 LBs) pic.twitter.com/XPPWUgGpcO — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 4, 2026

The Transfer Portal Additions [28]:

Defense:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jeheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Joenel Aguero - Georgia (S)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Tah'j Butler - Georgia Tech (LB)

Jordan Renaud - Alabama (DL)

Blake Purchase - Oregon (EDGE)

Tony Mitchell - Mississippi State (S)

Luke Ferrelli - Cal (LB)

Offense:

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Brady Prieskorn – Michigan (TE)

Deuce Knight – Auburn (QB)

Cameron Miller – Kentucky (WR)

JT Lindsey – LSU (RB)

Troy Everett - Oklahoma (OL)

Walker Howard - Louisiana-Lafayette (QB)

Isaiah Spencer - Virginia Tech (WR)

Darrell Gill Jr. - Syracuse (WR)

Johntay Cook - Syracuse (WR)

Michael Smith - South Carolina (TE)

Joshua Dye - Southern Utah (RB)

Enoch Wangoy - Florida (OT)

Makhi Frazier - Michigan State (RB)

Tommy Kinsler - Miami (OL)

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football's Transfer Portal Class Reaches New Heights After Latest Addition

Ole Miss Football Enters Race for Prized LSU Tigers, USC Trojans Priority Target

'Growing Optimism' That Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Will Play in 2026

Join the Community: