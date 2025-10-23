Ole Miss Football Provides Surprising Update on Pair of Starters Ahead of Oklahoma
The Ole Miss Rebels (6-1, 3-1 SEC) will take the field in Norman on Saturday for a Top-25 SEC matchup against No. 13 Oklahoma in a showdown that will have significant College Football Playoff implications.
After suffering the program's first loss of the season in Week 8, Lane Kiffin and the Rebels will look to bounce back against the Sooners this weekend.
"[Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables] has done an awesome job whenever he’s led the defense. Every year but one they’ve had Top 10 finishes, which is just a phenomenal job of how hard he gets them to play," Kiffin said on Monday.
"They’ve got great players now that he’s had a couple of years to get these guys in there and get them trained and coached. They’re playing well and better than any defense in the country. Have basically shut everybody down. Phenomenal."
Now, heading into Week 9 against the Sooners, Ole Miss has listed multiple players on the initial SEC Availability Report - including starting tight end Dae'Quan Wright.
The SEC Availability Report: Wednesday Edition
Oklahoma
Out:
OL Troy Everett
OL Jacob Sexton
OL Jake Taylor
Doubtful:
WR Keontez Lewis
Questionable:
RB Jovantae Barnes
DB Gentry Williams
OL Derek Simmons
OL Logan Howland
Ole Miss
Questionable:
TE Dae’Quan Wright
WR Deuce Alexander
OL Terez Davis
Probable:
S Ladarian Clardy
Brent Venables' Take: Oklahoma Gearing Up for a Dogfight
“Got a really explosive, well-coached Ole Miss team coming in here that lost a heartbreaker last week on the road at Georgia,” Venables said. “Coach Kiffin’s done a great job… got them right back to where they were a year ago.”
“It looks like he’s played the game before he even gets to game day in what he wants his guys to do,” Venables added. “They’re well-coached and really sound. They’ve got good balance running the ball.
"He knows the value of a three-, four-yard run. It goes a long way by the time the fourth quarter gets there. Those body blows in the first half really start to create a lot of explosive plays. He’s done it for a long time at a really, really high level.”
