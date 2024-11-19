Two Ole Miss Football Players Are Semifinalists For Prestigious National Awards
The Ole Miss Rebels have their eyes set on bigger goals in 2024 (namely the College Football Playoff), but some of their players are gaining individual hype as the regular season nears its conclusion.
On Tuesday, it was announced that wide receiver Tre Harris and kicker Caden Davis were named semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award and the Lou Groza Award, respectively. Those awards are given to the top receiver (regardless of position) and the top kicker in the nation.
The Biletnikoff is given by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation while the Groza is awarded by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission.
Harris, who has not suited up in a game since the Rebels lost to LSU on Oct. 12, still leads the Southeastern Conference in receiving yards with 987, a number that is also good for fifth in the FBS. He has averaged 141.0 yards per game this season and is one of only seven active FBS receivers with 3,000 yards and 25 touchdowns.
READ MORE: Lane Kiffin Provides Injury Update on Star WR Tre Harris, Other Key Ole Miss Rebels
A transfer to Ole Miss from Louisiana Tech prior to the 2023 season, Harris quickly evolved into quarterback Jaxson Dart's favorite passing target, leading the Rebels in receiving a season ago with 985 yards and eight touchdowns.
Davis, a former transfer from Texas A&M, is 20-of-23 on field goal attempts this season, including a mark of 8-of-10 from 40 yards or further. He is one of only four kickers in the nation to hit at least 20 field goals so far this year, and he has been good twice from 50 yards or further, including a 57-yarder against LSU that set a Tiger Stadium record and ranked third all-time in Ole Miss football history.
Finalists for both awards will be announced on Nov. 26, and the winners will be announced live on ESPN during The Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 12.