Ole Miss Football Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss Makes Massive NIL Announcement

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has taken America by storm across his first season in Oxford with the program on the verge of its first College Football Playoff berth in school history.

Chambliss, who transferred to Ole Miss from Division II Ferris State in the offseason, has led the 11-1 Rebels to their best regular season all-time and on the precipice of the first College Football Playoff appearance in school history.

The first-year Rebel has navigated a powerful Ole Miss offense that leads the SEC and ranks third nationally in both total offense (498.1 ypg) and passing offense (309.6 ypg), as well as third in the conference and 11th nationally in scoring (37.3 ppg).

On the year, Chambliss is 218-of-333 (65.5 percent) passing for 3,016 yards, 18 touchdowns and just three interceptions and an efficiency rating of 157.6.

He has been effective on the ground as well, rushing 118 times for 470 yards and six scores – giving him 3,486 yards of total offense. Since taking over as the starter in Week Three, Chambliss is averaging 348.6 yards of total offense per game – including 300.0 in SEC play alone.

His 3,406 yards since Week Three also rank third most nationally in that span behind USF's Byrum Brown (3,584) and Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia (3,445).

Now, he's reaping the benefits of his strong season after inking a significant NIL deal this week with AT&T.

The ad debuted Saturday ahead of the Big 12 Championship between Texas Tech and BYU where it alludes to Chambliss’ unique college football journey.

Chambliss started at Division II Ferris State before he arrived at Ole Miss this year where he became the starting quarterback after Austin Simmons' injury - turning into an eventual Heisman candidate.

Chambliss “transfers” to AT&T in the commercial where the deal is a part of the company’s “transfer portal” promotion - stating that users should switch from other carriers.

“I’d tell you your crazy,” Chambliss said. “I couldn’t imagine this, but obviously God had different plans. I was just following his plans and riding the wave as the season went on. It’s been a journey and it’s been fun so far.”

