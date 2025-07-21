Ole Miss Football Ranked a Top-25 'Most Valuable' College Football Program
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has played an instrumental role in revamping the Rebels football program across his handful of seasons in Oxford.
From bringing in high-profile transfers to lifting Ole Miss to a contender in the Southeastern Conference, Kiffin has restored the football program.
The Rebels have emerged as a force in the new era of college football with the NCAA Transfer Portal playing such a prominent figure in reconstructing rosters.
For Kiffin, it's become his bread and butter after utilizing the free agent market to bring in highly-touted prospects to Oxford.
Now, Ole Miss is on the radar as a program preparing to reach the College Football Playoff in 2025.
The latest analyst to chime in on Ole Miss' chance to make the CFP: Fox Sports Joel Klatt.
Klatt picked the Rebels as his second most likely team to punch a ticket to the College Football Playoff for the first time.
“They’ve got to replace a ton of talent,” Klatt said on The Joel Klatt Show. “But I trust Lane Kiffin. He’s not only great at tweeting, he whines a lot about the playoff, which we know, but the guy can coach.
"Lane’s an excellent coach. He’s one of the best coaches in America. I think that people love to hate on Lane, but everywhere he’s been he’s done an excellent job. He’s grown. He’s matured.”
But the overall value of the Ole Miss program is beginning to send shockwaves.
The Athletic recently ranked the Top-25 "Most Valuable" college football programs with the Ole Miss Rebels making the cut.
How did the organization come up with the ranking system?
"The Athletic used a methodology that contained real life pro transactions over the last three years, leading to NFL and NBA sales to ratios for SEC and Big Ten schools. MLB and NHL values were the rough benchmarks for the ACC and BIg 12.
"All Power Four schools, and Notre Dame, The Athletic favored in prestige, championships, facilities, population, realignment scenarios in these values."
Ole Miss came in at No. 25 in the rankings as one of the most valuable college football programs in the sport.
The Top-25 Most Valuable College Football Programs:
No. 1. Texas: $2.38 billion
No. 2: Georgia: $1.92 billion
No. 3: Ohio State: $1.90 billion
No. 4: Notre Dame: $1.85 billion
No. 5: Michigan: $1.83 billion
No. 6: Alabama: $1.74 billion
No. 7: Oklahoma: $1.49 billion
No. 8: USC: $1.40 billion
No. 9: Tennessee: $1.37 billion
No. 10: LSU: $1.23 billion
No.11. Penn State: $1.20 billion
No. 12. Florida: $1.08 billion
No. 13. Auburn: $1.06 billion
No. 14. Oregon: $990 million
No. 15. Texas A&M: $973 million
No. 16. Washington: $970 million
No. 17. Nebraska: $930 million
No. 18. Florida State: $867 million
No. 19. Wisconsin: $801 million
No. 20. Iowa: $709 million
No. 21. Michigan State: $708 million
No. 22. Clemson: $665 million
No. 23. Arkansas: $646 million
No. 24. Miami: $604 million
No. 25. Ole Miss: $591 million
