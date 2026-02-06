National Analyst Reveals Strong Message for Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss heads to court next week amid a legal battle with the NCAA as he fights for an additional season of eligibility.

Chambliss is eyeing the opportunity to suit up for the Rebels in 2026 after not receiving a redshirt season while at Division II Ferris State prior to his time with the Ole Miss Rebels where he was dealing with serious health issues.

This week, Chambliss was denied his appeal for a waiver, but it was only the beginning of what's set to become a legal battle between the Ole Miss quarterback and the NCAA.

“God has been so good to me and this team,” said Chambliss last month following a College Football Playoff run. “It’s been a great ride. I wouldn’t want to do it with any other people, whether it’s coaches, players, people in the offices. It’s just been a great ride.

“And, hopefully, I get to do it again next year.”

Following the recent decision, Ole Miss released a statement surrounding what's next.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

“The NCAA Athletics Eligibility Subcommittee’s decision to deny Trinidad’s appeal is indefensible in light of the undisputed facts,” the statement read. “The NCAA staff and subcommittee asserted that Trinidad was not denied the opportunity to compete during the 2022 season, despite the reality that he did not dress for a single game while suffering from severe, incapacitating medical conditions.

"Those conditions were fully and contemporaneously documented by his treating physician, yet this waiver request was still denied when it should have been approved at the NCAA staff level.

“Trinidad’s representatives will continue to pursue all available legal remedies, and we will publicly stand behind Trinidad while holding the NCAA accountable for a decision that fails to align with its own rules, precedent, and the documented medical record.”

According to On3 Sports: "With the appeal denied, which was not much of a surprise, the next step is the legal route and that comes next week.

"There is a hearing set for February 12 at the Calhoun County Courthouse to hear the motion for a permanent injunction. If the judge grants the injunction then Trinidad would be eligible for to play for Ole Miss in 2026."

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit believes Chambliss has a strong chance to get the waiver, he revealed via his podcast last month.

“His attorney, Tom Mars, is very bullish on being able to get him that extra year," Herbstreit said. He added this case is likely headed for the State of Mississippi.

"I do know Tom Mars feels very confident that he's going to win this case and that Trinidad Chambliss will have an extra year."

Now, the case is indeed heading to the State of Mississippi with Chambliss and his attorneys set to battle things out in court late next week as the pursuit of an additional season of eligibility continues for the Ole Miss signal-caller.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Pulls Off Historic Recruiting Feat After Landing No. 2 Portal Class

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Notebook: Three Targets Pete Golding Must Land in Year 1

'Growing Optimism' That Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Will Play in 2026

Join the Community: