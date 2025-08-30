The Grove Report

Ole Miss Football Releases Official Depth Chart Ahead of Week 1 Against Georgia State

Lane Kiffin and Co. will take the field at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, set to debut new-look roster.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.
No. 21 Ole Miss will debut a reconstructed roster on Saturday night at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in the program's season opener against the Georgia State Panthers.

After adding a myriad of newcomers via the NCAA Transfer Portal, Lane Kiffin and Co. will take the field in Week 1 with multiple fresh faces preparing to make an immediate impact.

Ole Miss navigated a four-week Fall Camp stretch with the program seeing a slew of newcomers carve out roles on both sides of the ball.

Redshirt-sophomore quarterback Austin Simmons will earn his first start on Saturday night where he'll be passing the ball to a redesigned receiving corps.

Aside from returning weapon Cayden Lee, Ole Miss will be slinging the ball to a myriad of transfer additions - including De'Zhaun Stribling [Oklahoma State], Harrison Wallace III [Penn State], Caleb Odom [Alabama] and Deuce Alexander [Wake Forest], among others.

De'Zhaun Stribling: Ole Miss Rebels Football.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Now, the depth chart has been revealed for Week 1 with Ole Miss releasing the starters ahead of the season opener against the Georgia State Panthers.

Georgia State vs. Ole Miss How to Watch

  • Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025 
  • Game Time: 6:45 p.m. CT
  • Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium
  • How to Watch (TV): ESPN
  • Georgia State Record: 0-0
  • Ole Miss Record: 0-0

The Depth Chart: Week 1 Edition

Ole Miss Rebels Depth Chart.
Courtesy of Rivals' contributor Brad Logan's X/Twitter: (@BradLoganCOTE).

A few notes on the Week 1 Depth Chart:

- Ferris State quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has earned the QB2 role ahead of the 2025 season after transferring to Ole Miss in the spring.

- Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy earns the starting role after a strong Fall Camp in Oxford.

- Penn State transfer Harrison Wallace III, Oklahoma State transfer De'Zhaun Stribling and Cayden Lee will roll out as the first-team wide receivers.

Ole Miss and Georgia State will kickoff at 6:45 p.m. CT on the SEC Network as the Rebels look to open the 2025 season on a high note.

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).

