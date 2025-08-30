Ole Miss Football Releases Official Depth Chart Ahead of Week 1 Against Georgia State
No. 21 Ole Miss will debut a reconstructed roster on Saturday night at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in the program's season opener against the Georgia State Panthers.
After adding a myriad of newcomers via the NCAA Transfer Portal, Lane Kiffin and Co. will take the field in Week 1 with multiple fresh faces preparing to make an immediate impact.
Ole Miss navigated a four-week Fall Camp stretch with the program seeing a slew of newcomers carve out roles on both sides of the ball.
Redshirt-sophomore quarterback Austin Simmons will earn his first start on Saturday night where he'll be passing the ball to a redesigned receiving corps.
Aside from returning weapon Cayden Lee, Ole Miss will be slinging the ball to a myriad of transfer additions - including De'Zhaun Stribling [Oklahoma State], Harrison Wallace III [Penn State], Caleb Odom [Alabama] and Deuce Alexander [Wake Forest], among others.
Now, the depth chart has been revealed for Week 1 with Ole Miss releasing the starters ahead of the season opener against the Georgia State Panthers.
Georgia State vs. Ole Miss How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025
- Game Time: 6:45 p.m. CT
- Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Georgia State Record: 0-0
- Ole Miss Record: 0-0
The Depth Chart: Week 1 Edition
A few notes on the Week 1 Depth Chart:
- Ferris State quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has earned the QB2 role ahead of the 2025 season after transferring to Ole Miss in the spring.
- Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy earns the starting role after a strong Fall Camp in Oxford.
- Penn State transfer Harrison Wallace III, Oklahoma State transfer De'Zhaun Stribling and Cayden Lee will roll out as the first-team wide receivers.
Ole Miss and Georgia State will kickoff at 6:45 p.m. CT on the SEC Network as the Rebels look to open the 2025 season on a high note.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Season Outlook: Predicting Brian Kelly and the Tigers Record in 2025
Nation's No. 1 Wide Receiver, Elite Five-Star LSU Football Commit on 'Flip Watch'
LSU Football Depth Chart Predictions: Projecting the Starters Against Clemson Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.