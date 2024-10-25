Ole Miss Football Reveals New Uniform Combination For Saturday's Game vs. Oklahoma
It was already known that the No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels would be debuting some new helmets on Saturday against the Oklahoma Sooners, but we now know what the other uniform pieces will be for the Rebels in Oxford.
On Thursday night, Ole Miss revealed its uniform plans for the weekend, opting to go with its new camouflage helmets, navy jerseys and gray pants against the Sooners. You can view the uniform reveal below, complete with modeling from linebacker Pooh Paul.
Ole Miss has used a Realtree camouflage helmet design for the last two seasons, but that lid was primarily white with powder blue accents. This helmet leans more into the navy color scheme with some light blue/white accents on the paint.
This marks the eighth unique uniform combination the Rebels have worn this season, the first featuring this helmet design. It is also the second instance the navy jerseys have been worn and the third time for the gray pants.
Ole Miss is entering this game needing a win to keep any hope of reaching the College Football Playoff alive, and Oklahoma desperately needs a win of its own if it hopes to reach a bowl game at the end of the season.
Kickoff on Saturday between the Rebels and Sooners is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT, and the game will be televised on ESPN.
