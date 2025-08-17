Ole Miss Football Rival, SEC Powerhouse Loses Starting Running Back to Injury
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue navigating Fall Camp in Oxford with the program wrapping up Week 3 on Saturday at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
After three weeks of work, Kiffin and Co. have pieced together a fall preseason practice stretch while dissecting Week 1 rotations.
For Ole Miss, the program has been fortunate in avoiding injury scares with the Rebels remaining healthy across the first 15-plus days of Fall Camp.
But one Southeastern Conference foe saw their luck run out on Saturday night.
Alabama Crimson Tide star running back Jam Miller suffered an upper-body injury during a scrimmage in Tuscaloosa where his status is up in the air, according to head coach Kalen DeBoer.
There is no timetable set for a return after undergoing a procedure on Saturday night.
"Jam Miller suffered an upper-body injury in Saturday's scrimmage and went in for a procedure on Saturday evening. Jam should recover fully with a timetable for his return yet to be determined," DeBoer said.
The veteran back is coming off of his best season as a member of the Crimson Tide program after earning the starting role.
Miller wrapped up the 2024 season with 145 carries for a team-best 668 yards and seven touchdowns.
Now, fast forward to Week 1 against the Florida State Seminoles and Alabama will now be without their starter in a critical showdown against Mike Norvell's crew.
For the Ole Miss Rebels, the program recently wrapped up Week 3 of Fall Camp with multiple newcomers carving out significant roles.
Alabama, Auburn Transfer Making an Impact: Antonio Kite
Ole Miss does not have a single returning piece of the defensive backfield from a season ago, but one newcomer that is generating significant buzz is former Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers transfer Antonio Kite.
According to multiple reports, Kite has been a critical component to the program's secondary across Fall Camp in the Magnolia State.
“It’s been great,” Kite said after practice this week. “My teammates are doing a great job just welcoming me in. I’m just trying to grind every day and get better with my teammates. I love coach [Lane] Kiffin as a guy. He pushes his players. I just wanted to be around a guy like that.”
Kite has been running with the first-team during Fall Camp where he's been presented with an opportunity to make an instant impact in 2025 after a stint with Auburn.
The former Auburn defensive back lined up alongside true freshman Dante Core at the cornerback slots during practice this week, Rivals reported.
“I feel like we played lights out,” Kite said. “We know we’ve got a lot of things to work on individually and with the team. I feel like I played OK, not my best.
"Dante’s my guy, man. He’s getting better every day. He’s a young guy, but he’s come in and worked hard, and he’s mentally there.”
