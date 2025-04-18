Ole Miss Football Running Back, Former Sought-After Prospect Enters Transfer Portal
Ole Miss running back Jordan Simmons is set to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending just the spring in Oxford, he announced via social media this week.
Simmons, who transferred in from Akron during the winter window of the Transfer Portal, departs after less than a handful of months with the program.
The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder will search for a new home in what will be his final season of eligibility during the 2025 season.
Simmons departed the Akron program after leading the Zips with 664 yards and two touchdowns across 11 games in 2024.
Prior to making the move to Akron, Simmons spent four seasons with the Michigan State Spartans where he accumulated 520 total yards on 34 carries during his time in East Lansing.
During Spring Camp in Oxford, it was LSU transfer Logan Diggs and Kewan Lacy handling the majority of reps across the double-digit practices.
For Simmons, he's made a business decision in order to find instant playing time at his next destination.
“I have decided to re-enter the transfer portal as a post-bachelor student-athlete with one year of eligibility remaining,” Simmons wrote via social media.
“I want to sincerely thank Ole Miss for the opportunities and support. I am now excited and open to exploring the next chapter in my journey.”
Ole Miss remains in the market for talent via the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason with a focus on the defensive backfield.
“A lot of work to do in the secondary,” Kiffin said during Spring Camp. “There’s so many new pieces. Even though there were new pieces last year, they had played a lot.
"You’d seen them start in the SEC, a lot of returning guys. Right now, I feel there’s a lot of guys in new schemes here, especially the back seven defensively, that need to get used to that.
“So we do a lot of reps and a lot of different situations to continue to expose guys to that so we can evaluate them.”
The Buzz: Rebels Add Feagin to the Mix
Feagin, a former four-star cornerback out of high school, spent one season under Dabo Swinney and Co. prior to entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Now, he's Oxford bound with the Rebels reeling in the talented 6-foot, 180-pounder out of the Sunshine State.
Feagin redshirted during his lone season with Clemson after recording 11 defensive snaps during his first year with the program.
During his prep career, Feagin was selected as an Under Armour All-American after handling business in the Sunshine State.
He was tied for fourth in the state of Florida with eight interceptions in 2023 prior to heading to Clemson.
