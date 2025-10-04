The Grove Report

Ole Miss Football Running Back, Former Teammate of Kyren Lacy Reacts to New Details

The former LSU Tigers wideout was involved in hit-and-run last December, new details emerge drawing questions.

Zack Nagy

Oct 12, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Kyren Lacy (2) scores a touchdown in overtime against the Mississippi Rebels at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Kyren Lacy (2) scores a touchdown in overtime against the Mississippi Rebels at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In a recent interview with HTV 10, the attorney representing former LSU Tigers wide receiver Kyren Lacy released new details surrounding charges involving the Louisiana native.

Lacy was accused of negligent homicide in January of 2025 after Louisiana State Police said he "recklessly passed multiple vehicles at a high rate of speed," which ultimately resulted in a head-on collision and the death of 78-year-old Herman Hall.

But new details have emerged surrounding the case of the former Southeastern Conference wide receiver with his attorney providing evidence.

According to the initial report revealed last December, Lacy passed four cars, as police previously said, but new data revealed shows he was more than 90 yards behind the crime scene.

At the time of impact, he was more than 70 yards behind the crash.

LSU Tigers Football.
Nov 30, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Kyren Lacy (2) runs after a catch and scores a touchdown against Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. (2) during the first quarter at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

“That’s the beauty of the investigative report that I now have my hands on,” Ory told HTV 10. “We know from data that Kyren Lacy did, in fact, pass four cars. There’s no disputing that. Further north, Kyren Lacy passed four cars.

“However, he was back in his lane of travel 92.3 yards back in his lane behind Mr. Hall. At the time of impact, he’s 72.6 yards behind the vehicles at the time of impact. Key [words] – behind the vehicles. That is not how this story was ever painted. Never.”

“He was back in his proper lane, according to their data,” Ory added. “This isn’t my expert. This is the investigation of the Lafourche Parish district attorney’s office. So I’m here simply comparing and contrasting the district attorney’s office with state police in this matter, their investigations.”

Lacy was charged with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run and reckless operation of a vehicle, according to multiple reports.

He committed suicide on April 12 of this year, one day before a grand jury hearing in his case.

Now, Ole Miss running back, and former LSU Tiger Logan Diggs, has taken to social media to voice his thoughts on the situation.

Ole Miss Rebels Football.
Aug 30, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Logan Diggs (22) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Georgia State Panthers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Diggs was teammates with Lacy during his time in Baton Rouge where the pair of Louisiana natives spent time under Brian Kelly and Co.

Diggs took to X where he wrote, "LONG LIVE K2."

Social media has been buzzing with former teammates, coaches and close members of the Lacy camp voicing their thoughts on the matter.

