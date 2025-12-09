Ole Miss Football Running Back Kewan Lacy Earns Major Honor After Strong 2025 Season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ole Miss football received seven All-Southeastern Conference honors from the league's 16 head coaches for the 2025 season, the SEC office announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Running back Kewan Lacy (first team), kickoff specialist Lucas Carneiro (first team), quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (second team), tight end Dae'Quan Wright (second team), offensive lineman Diego Pounds (third team), defensive lineman Will Echoles (third team), and linebacker Princewill Umanmielen (third team) each earned a spot on the All-SEC team.

Lacy has been one of the best rushers in the nation all season long for the 11-1 Rebels, currently holding a season line of 258 attempts for 1,279 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Those 20 rushing scores shattered the previous single-season record at Ole Miss of 16 set by Quinshon Judkins in 2022, and it also gave him the all-purpose touchdown record of 17 that was set four times previously by Judkins (2022, '23), Brandon Bolden (2010) and Deuce McAllister (2000).

At 20 rushing scores, Lacy is tied for ninth in Ole Miss career history, and he is one rushing touchdown shy of tying for 10th in SEC single-season history. The Doak Walker Award finalist also became only the 12th rusher in SEC history to score 20 times on the ground in a single season.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Carneiro has also been brilliant on kickoffs, owning 73 of Ole Miss' SEC-leading 74 touchbacks. Carneiro ranks among the top kickers nationally, leading all SEC kickers and sitting tied for fourth nationally at 114 total points scored – fifth-most in Ole Miss single-season history, fourth-most among kickers.

On the season, Carneiro is 22-of-25 (88.0 percent) on field goals with a long of 54 and a perfect 48-of-48 line on PATs.

On the year, Chambliss is 218-of-333 (65.5 percent) passing for 3,016 yards, 18 touchdowns and just three interceptions and an efficiency rating of 157.6. Chambliss has been effective on the ground as well, rushing 118 times for 470 yards and six scores – giving him 3,486 yards of total offense.

Since taking over as the starter in Week Three, Chambliss is averaging 348.6 yards of total offense per game – including 300.0 in SEC play alone. His 3,406 yards since Week Three also rank third most nationally in that span behind USF's Byrum Brown (3,584) and Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia (3,445).

Chambliss ranks among the top SEC signal-callers this season, currently sitting second in yards per completion (13.8; FBS No. 10), yards per attempt (9.1; FBS No. 12) and passing efficiency (157.6; FBS No. 18), while also ranking FBS top-25 in total offense (15th, 290.5 ypg), passing yards (22nd, 3,016) and passing yards per game (24th, 251.3).

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Wright leads all tight ends nationally in yards per catch, averaging 16.30 yards per reception. His four receiving touchdowns are the second-most by a Rebel receiver this season. Wright has eight career touchdowns as a Rebel, which is tied for fifth-most among Ole Miss tight ends.

Pounds anchors an offensive line that leads the SEC and is third in the FBS in average yards per game, gaining 498.1 yards per game. The Rebel offensive line has allowed just 16 sacks this season, averaging 1.33 sacks per game.

Echoles has a career-high 4.5 sacks this season, good for second-most on the Ole Miss defense. His eight tackles for loss are also the second-most by a Rebel and he has 51 total tackles, all career-high numbers.

Umanmielen is tied for eighth in the SEC and leads the Rebels in sacks with 6.5 on the season. He has 10 total tackles for loss and collected his first career interception against Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

He became just the second Rebel this season to have a sack and an interception in the same game, joining Zxavian Harris who accomplished the feat against Georgia State.

2025 COACHES ALL-SEC

FIRST TEAM – OFFENSE

QB: Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt

RB: Ahmad Hardy, Missouri; Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss

WR: Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee; KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

TE: Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

OL: Kadyn Proctor, Alabama; Trey Zuhn III, Texas, A&M; Keagen Trost, Missouri; Trevor Goosby, Texas

C: Jake Slaughter, Florida

AP: KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

FIRST TEAM – DEFENSE

DL: Cashius Howell, Texas A&M; Colin Simmons, Texas; Zion Young, Missouri; R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

LB: CJ Allen, Georgia; Xavier Atkins, Auburn; Josiah Trotter, Missouri

DB: Mansoor Delane, LSU; Bray Hubbard, Alabama; Michael Taaffe, Texas; AJ Haulcy, LSU

FIRST TEAM – SPECIAL TEAMS

PK: Tate Sandell, Oklahoma

P: Grayson Miller, Oklahoma

RS: KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

KOS:Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss

LS: Beau Gardner, Georgia

SECOND TEAM – OFFENSE

QB:Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss; Ty Simpson, Alabama

RB: Jadan Baugh, Florida; DeSean Bishop, Tennessee; Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas

WR: Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma; Zachariah Branch, Georgia; Ryan Wingo, Texas

TE: Trey'Dez Green, LSU; Dae'Quan Wright, Ole Miss

OL: Fernando Carmona, Arkansas; Monroe Freeling, Georgia; Febechi Nwaiwu, Oklahoma; Cayden Green, Missouri

C: Drew Bobo, Georgia

AP: Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma

SECOND TEAM – DEFENSE

DL: Damon Wilson II, Missouri; Taylor Wein, Oklahoma; Quincy Rhodes Jr., Arkansas; Dylan Stewart, South Carolina

LB: Anthony Hill Jr., Texas; Arion Carter, Tennessee; Deontae Lawson, Alabama

DB: KJ Bolden, Georgia; Peyton Bowen, Oklahoma; Ty Bryant, Kentucky; Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina; Malik Muhammad, Texas

SECOND TEAM – SPECIAL TEAMS

PK: Peyton Woodring, Georgia

P: Brett Thorson, Georgia

RS: Ryan Niblett, Texas

KOS: Josh Turbyville, Tennessee

LS: Ben Anderson, Oklahoma

THIRD TEAM – OFFENSE

QB: Gunner Stockton, Georgia

RB: Nate Frazier, Georgia; Jeremiah Cobb, Auburn

WR: Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State; Mario Craver, Texas A&M

TE: Jaren Kanak, Oklahoma

OL: Austin Barber, Florida; Diego Pounds, Ole Miss; Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M; DJ Campbell, Texas; Lance Heard, Tennessee

C: Parker Brailsford, Alabama

AP: Zachariah Branch, Georgia

THIRD TEAM – DEFENSE

DL: Keldric Faulk, Auburn; Bryan Thomas Jr., South Carolina; Keyron Crawford, Auburn; Will Echoles, Ole Miss

LB: Princewill Umanmielen, Ole Miss; Taurean York, Texas A&M; Harold Perkins, LSU

DB: Ty Redmond, Tennessee; Kelley Jones, Mississippi State; Daylen Everette, Georgia; Eli Bowen, Oklahoma; Colton Hood, Tennessee

THIRD TEAM – SPECIAL TEAMS

PK: Damian Ramos, LSU

P: Grant Chadwick, LSU

RS: Vicari Swain, South Carolina

KOS: Trey Smack, Florida

LS: Rocco Underwood, Florida

