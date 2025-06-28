Ole Miss Football's Austin Simmons Learning From the Manning Family in Louisiana
Ole Miss quarterback Austin Simmons is in Thibodaux (La.) this week while taking part in the Manning Passing Academy as a counselor for the coveted camp.
Simmons, who's set to enter his first season as the starting signal-caller in Oxford, had the opportunity to talk shop with Ole Miss greats Archie Manning and Eli Manning.
“Right now, I’m still building that relationship with them,” Simmons said. “It was my first time really talking to them last night – like, a meaningful conversation, last night.
"That relationship’s going to come over time. The wisdom stuff takes more of a time while I’m around them more often, while I’m here. It’ll come.”
Simmons will be following in the footsteps of Rebels record-setting quarterback Jaxson Dart after the talented signal-caller was selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the New York Giants.
Now, he's surrounded by the Manning family this weekend in the Bayou State looking to continue his development during his first offseason as the starter for Ole Miss.
“I think just making the most of the opportunities I could really learn over time,” Simmons said. “Really, just taking everything for what it is. Taking those minor details in my game, just taking it to the next level.”
As a true freshman in 2024, Simmons appeared in nine games for Ole Miss where he completed 59.4% of his passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns.
Now, he has the keys to offense as Ole Miss looks to build on last year's 10-win season with a new-look roster in Oxford.
