Ole Miss Football's Cayden Lee Reflects on His Time With Rebels Ahead of Gator Bowl
The 2024 season has been an eventful one for Ole Miss football, to say the least, and star receiver Cayden Lee has been a critical part of the Rebels' success.
The sophomore from Kennesaw, Georgia, hauled in 49 receptions for 817 yards and two touchdowns in the regular season, providing some big production from one of the younger players on the team.
Lee has cemented himself as a crucial part of the Ole Miss offense, and will undoubtedly be a big target in the passing game in this Thursday's Gator Bowl matchup with Duke to cap off the 2024 campaign, one that will serve as the final game in a Rebel uniform for many players in his position group.
"It's bittersweet," Lee said in an interview on Tuesday. "We've had a lot of fun this week, being here in Florida. I've been taking every moment in, learning from the guys. It's been a great experience.
"I just feel like they've passed along some great knowledge to me that I can take forward in my career."
Lee came into this season overshadowed by some other key receivers on Ole Miss' roster, but he quickly came into form in his own right and became a major cog in the Rebels' offensive production. He credits that growth to work that he put in even before the season began.
"I feel like that just speaks on my work ethic and offseason stuff I've done, training and preparation I've done for my body," Lee said. "Honestly, I expect nothing less from myself, and I know that going forward, I'm going to continue to do the same thing and just grow and keep trying to improve my game at all levels."
Lee will be one of Ole Miss' headlining weapons in 2025 for an offense that will look very different than it has the last few seasons, starting at the quarterback position where Austin Simmons is expected to take over for the departing Jaxson Dart. There's still one game left to go in this campaign, however, and that is the team's current focus.
Kickoff in the Gator Bowl is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on Thursday and will be televised on ESPN.