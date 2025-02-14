Ole Miss Football's Charlie Weis Jr. Wins SEC Graphite Award
Ole Miss football has received lots of buzz so far this offseason.
From bringing in the No. 2 ranked transfer class to a litany of Rebels earning awards and recognition before the NFL Draft, Ole Miss has been all over the media as of late.
That buzz only grew on Thursday, as Ole Miss announced that offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. had won the SEC Graphite Award, given to the conference's best play caller by RII Sports Technology.
While at the helm of the Rebels offense this season, Weis Jr. led Ole Miss to the second-ranked passing offense in the nation, and first in the SEC, alongside the third-ranked scoring offense in the country, and the eighth-highest completion percentage nationally. The electric offense helped spur the Rebels to their first back-to-back 10-plus-win seasons since 1959-60.
Weis will have to replace a good deal of talent on his offense entering the 2025 season, especially at the quarterback position since Jaxson Dart is bound for the NFL. The Rebels are expected to turn to Austin Simmons to pilot the offense as the team's signal caller next season, and the No. 2-ranked portal class has brought in a lot of weapons for the new quarterback to use on the field.
Ole Miss has added weapons at wide receiver (like De'Zhuan Stribling and Trey Wallace) and running back (Kewan Lacy) who are expected to keep up the pace for Weis and company next fall.
The Rebels kick off their 2025 campaign at home against Georgia State on Aug. 30.