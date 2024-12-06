Ole Miss Football's Jaxson Dart Named Manning Award Finalist
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart has been no stranger to national attention this season.
The senior signal caller has been named to a litany of the nation's most prestigious quarterback awards, and he brought home the Conerly Trophy on Tuesday night, an honor given to the top college football player in the state of Mississippi each season.
The list gained another level of prestige on Thursday as Dart was named a finalist for the Manning Award, Ole Miss football announced on X. The Manning Award, named for Ole Miss great Archie Manning, is given to the nation's best quarterback at the end of bowl season.
Dart has thrown for 3,875 yards this season, good for fourth in the nation and most in the SEC, with a 68.6 percent completion rate, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has also rushed for 452 yards on 112 carries, adding four touchdowns on the ground.
In the Rebels' Egg Bowl victory over rival Mississippi State, Dart passed Eli Manning with the most passing yards in Ole Miss history, and earlier this season, he became the school's all-time leader in total offense.
Ole Miss appears to be on the outside looking in regarding the College Football Playoff this season, but Dart will have one more opportunity to take the field in a Rebel uniform when the team takes the field for its bowl game. You can view some recent postseason projections for the Rebels here.