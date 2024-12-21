Ole Miss Football's Jordan Watkins Breaks Down Decision To Play in Gator Bowl
Ole Miss football is set to take on Duke in the Gator Bowl on Jan. 2, and while many players across the country opt out of playing in bowl games, the Rebels are an exception with star wide receiver Jordan Watkins and almost all of Ole Miss' upperclassmen opting in to play.
Watkins was recently made available to the media where he discussed his and much of the team's decision to play in the bowl game in early January.
"I don't think it was a surprise at all because everybody on this team is so bought in," Watkins said on Friday. "What the coaches and [Lane] Kiffin have been able to do these last couple years has really built the brotherhood here. It's also built the foundation for this team, and the future of this program.
"I think everybody is really bought in and has been the whole season."
Watkins is one of a handful of transfers who have helped to change the expectations for Ole Miss football over the last few years. He joined the Rebels from the Louisville Cardinals prior to the 2022 campaign, and he has seen the program shift during that span.
"It's been awesome just being able to really set the standard and tradition here and give the fans a reason to be excited for the next season," Watkins said. "I think that's been the biggest thing. Seeing how far the program has come the last three years has been awesome, and it's been great to be able to come out on the brighter side of it.
"I remember when I first got here, Kiffin told me, 'We're taking this program in a different direction,' and it really has. It's been fun to see it come to life."
Watkins has seen plenty of highs and lows during his time as a Rebel. His first year in Oxford saw Ole Miss start the season undefeated before collapsing down the stretch and finishing the year 8-5. Last season, the Rebels won the Peach Bowl and secured the first 11-win season in program history, and now, they have a chance to reach double-digit wins yet again.
"I think it's been fun to see the fans and how they react to things because the standard is set much higher here now," Watkins said.
Kickoff in the Gator Bowl between Ole Miss and Duke is set for 6:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN.