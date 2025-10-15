Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Calls Georgia's Kirby Smart 'Top Coach' in CFB
In a matchup that has generated significant buzz this week, No. 5 Ole Miss (6-0, 3-0 SEC) will travel to Athens for a Top-10 showdown against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium.
Lane Kiffin and the Rebels will enter the matchup with an unblemished record as the Magnolia State program gears up for college football's "Game of the Week" on Saturday.
For Ole Miss, the opportunity to square off against the "top coach in college football" in an electric environment has the program intrigued at what's to come.
"I think our guys are really excited for this opportunity. This isn’t coach-speak, it’s facts, this is the elite program in college football with the top coach [Kirby Smart] in college football," Kiffin said.
"Continues to win at an unbelievable rate, especially nowadays with how challenging it is with our conference and NIL. Shoot, the last five years they’re 28-1 at home with their last loss just coming to Alabama and 51-3 overall. Two Alabama regular-season losses and then our Ole Miss game [last year]."
Now, the stage is set with Kiffin and Co. dialed in for a unique challenge that lies ahead in Athens with the predictions rolling in.
Greg McElroy is going with the Bulldogs at home with the program favored by nearly double-digit points.
"I'm taking Georgia," McElroy said. "I'm going to lay the points (-7.5) in this game. I love what I've seen so far from Georgia in stopping the run. I also think Georgia is an improving bunch on the perimeter.
"I don't think they're elite in the secondary, but I think they're improving in the secondary. I think Ole Miss could become a little one-dimensional and I also think that Georgia will be able to run the football and create some matchup advantages with their wide receivers on some downfield throws."
In what will be a showdown between two of the top coaches in college football with a pair of Top-10 coaches, the stage is set for Saturday afternoon at Sanford Stadium between Ole Miss and Georgia.
