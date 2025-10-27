Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Explains Postgame Interaction With Oklahoma Sooners
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels made a statement in Week 9 after taking down the Oklahoma Sooners in a 34-26 win in Norman behind a strong day from quarterback Trinidad Chambliss.
The SEC road win boosted the Rebels' College Football Playoff chances with the program looking to close out the season on a high note with four games to go.
Following the win in Norman, Kiffin was seen chirping at Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman David Stone Jr. - who made sure to find Ole Miss' head coach prior to his postgame interview with ESPN.
"You're quieter now," Kiffin could be heard saying to Stone. "You're a little quieter than before."
"This guy yelled at me, like, during the game five times about how great they were and we can't score on them," Kiffin added.
After the game, Kiffin was asked about the moment and what was running through his head after trolling Stone prior to his postgame interview with ESPN.
"That's just me," Kiffin said. "He was talking the whole game to me. And I did a good job, I felt, of not talking back. And he just kept telling me, 'You ain't going to score.' So, I didn't go try to find him, he was walking by so I just saw him.
"That's just kind of me. Guy's a great player. I'm sure he's enjoyable to coach."
Kiffin hopped on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday afternoon where he further explained the interaction with Stone.
“Well, that happens a lot, I think, with me and players, and interaction during the game, especially defensive players, you know. A lot of times, they’ll say things to me in warmups,” Kiffin said.
“I don’t know. Maybe they view me as different than other coaches. They kind of talk to me like they do a player. So, I embrace it, probably because I give it to them sometimes too.
“And so, he said a lot during the game. You know, when he was on the sideline. He’d look at me, like, ‘You ain’t going to score all day!’, you know,” Kiffin said. “So, I really wasn’t trying to do it on camera.”
Kiffin remains in headlines as the coaching carousel heats up while navigating a 7-1 season with the Ole Miss Rebels.
No. 7 Ole Miss will host the South Carolina Gamecocks in Week 10 with all eyes set to be on the Rebels as the program's College Football Playoff path becomes clearer.
More Ole Miss News:
Instant Takeaways: Ole Miss Football Takes Down Oklahoma Sooners in 34-26 Win
Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.