Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin is Florida Gators 'No. 1 Priority' During Job Search
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin remains in headlines as the rumor mill continues swirling surrounding his future in Oxford.
The Rebels' decision-maker has been a hot commodity on the coaching carousel across the last few years, but with Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier out in Gainesville, the buzz is picking up once again.
Across four seasons in the Sunshine State, Napier compiled a 22-23 record with the Gators where the administration elected to relieve him of his duties midway through the 2025 season.
"[Sunday] I met with Coach Napier and informed him that a change in leadership of our football program would best serve the interests of the University of Florida," Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said in a statement.
"On behalf of Gator Nation, I want to sincerely thank Billy and his family for their tireless commitment to the Florida Gators. Billy built a tremendous culture of accountability and growth among the young men he led each day. His organized and detailed approach had a meaningful impact across all levels of our program.
"As Coach Napier has often said, this is a results-driven business, and while his influence was positive, it ultimately did not translate into the level of success we expect on the field."
Now, the rumor mill is heating up against with Kiffin labeled the "No. 1 priority" for the Florida Gators as the program's job search begins.
Kiffin has remained in headlines surrounding the job all season, but with Napier officially out in Gainesville, the buzz has picked up.
Last week, Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter stated that the program is eyeing a new deal with Kiffin - as Indiana did with Curt Cignetti - where they are proactively working towards getting the framework together.
On Sunday, Kiffin addressed local reporters in Oxford for his weekly Zoom press conference where he commented on the recent reports and buzz surrounding the Florida opening.
“That’s awesome that [AD Keith Carter] said those things, and I don’t take that for granted,” Kiffin said. “Extremely appreciative of how everyone’s been here. Keith, the chancellor, everybody. So, (I’m) flattered that that would even be being discussed halfway through the season. But I don’t deal with that.
“We’ve got a lot to do, obviously, with a top-15 matchup and back-to-back road games. And, you guys have done this for years with me. So, I think it just speaks a lot to — that we’re mentioned (with) these other things a lot — to where our program’s come and our players and our coaches, and really take those things as compliment. So they’re here again, I guess, and we have to stay focused and worry about this season.”
No. 8 Ole Miss will travel to Norman in Week 9 for a Top-15 SEC clash against John Mateer and the Oklahoma Sooners as the Rebels look to tune out the noise and earn a critical conference win.
