Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Opens Up on Nick Saban's Impact on Coaching Career
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue navigating a pivotal offseason in Oxford with the program just a handful of months away from the season opener.
Following Spring Camp, Kiffin took some time to hop on Theo Von's podcast, "This Past Weekend," where he discussed the latest buzz within the program.
It's no secret Kiffin has carved out a path as one of the top young coaches in college football after retooling the Ole Miss program across the last few seasons.
A key piece that has helped Kiffin's success as a head coach is the influence of legendary college football figure Nick Saban.
Kiffin spent time on Saban's staff as an assistant prior to receiving head coaching opportunities with the experiences paving the way.
"It wasn't something that I was used to," Kiffin said of Saban's coaching philosophy. "It took a little bit of time, but now that I look back, he was so strict with everything, kind of like in a parent way, with the players, with the coaches. Nothing changed."
Kiffin was a member of Saban's iconic coaching staff that has seen the likes of Billy Napier, Mario Cristobal and more take control of the new "wave" of college coaches.
The Alabama Crimson Tide took home National Championships, but it didn't slow down Saban's efforts.
"We won the National Championship and there was a 7:30 a.m. staff meeting the next morning... Now, I look back and that's why he was so great," Kiffin said. "The standard never changed no matter what.
"When we were winning and doing well, he was harder on you. He didn't want you to get relief syndrome. He went above and beyond to make sure none of us had that."
Kiffin will gear up to work through the rest of a pivotal offseason in Oxford with the program preparing for a fresh start without quarterback Jaxson Dart and Co.
With Spring Camp in the rearview mirror, the program will prepare for summer workouts in the coming months.
Ole Miss will open the 2025 season with a home matchup against Georgia State with all eyes on the Rebels.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Quarterback Confident He's "The Best" QB in the 2025 NFL Draft
Top-10 Quarterback in America Locks in Ole Miss Visit
Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Rebels Confirm Spring Game Plans in April
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.