Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Posts Support For Flooding Victims in Texas
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin took to social media on Friday to support the victims of the devastating flash flood in Texas this weekend.
On Friday, flash flooding in the Lone Star State left at least 13 people dead, according to the Associated Press, with Kiffin posting "prayer hands" to show his support.
“At least 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain poured down overnight in central Kerr County, causing flash flooding of the Guadalupe River,” the Associated Press reported.
“Authorities stressed that the situation was still developing and that the death toll could change, with rescue operations ongoing for an unspecified number missing.
“Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said six to 10 bodies had been found so far. Around the same time, Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha reported that 13 people had died in the flooding.”
According to On3 Sports, "Amid the flooding, more than 20 girls at a camp in the area — Camp Mystic — are missing after the waters wiped away cabins. As the search continues for the girls at the camp, Patrick emphasized they can still be found. Further, the camp said it’s contacting those impacted."
It's a tragic situation in Texas with the death toll rising following the flood as efforts continue in search of those missing.
For Kiffin, he's spent significant time in Texas during his coaching career, and joined Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian in posting via social media in support of those affected.
