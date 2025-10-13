Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Praises Georgia Bulldogs Head Coach Kirby Smart
No. 5 Ole Miss (6-0, 3-0 SEC) will square off against the Georgia Bulldogs in Week 8 with the stage set for a Top-10 SEC showdown at Sanford Stadium.
After reaching the midway point of the season, Lane Kiffin and the Rebels remain unbeaten, but the work has just begun for the program in Oxford.
Ole Miss will close out October with road matchups against the Georgia Bulldogs and Oklahoma Sooners where the program looks to further solidify its College Football Playoff chances.
In order to reach the team's goal, the Rebels will need strong outings from signal-caller Trinidad Chambliss with Kiffin detailing his quarterback's slow start in Week 7.
"I thought (Chambliss) started slow. Missed some things early (and) wasn't his electric way that he had played. Maybe that was unrealistic to think that was going to maintain, but that's our standard. I'm sure that's his too," Kiffin said.
"He missed some throws early and really has a pick early too where there's defensive holding on the other side, but it's a poor throw for an interception. What he had done, which was taking care of the ball great, he didn't do in the game early on. Then the fumble as well."
Now, all eyes are on Week 8 with Kiffin praising Georgia's Kirby Smart ahead of the clash. What did Ole Miss' shot-caller say of Smart?
The Game Information: Week 7 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football at Georgia Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Sanford Stadium - Athens (Ga.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 5-0 (3-0 SEC)
Georgia Bulldogs: 4-1 (1-1 SEC)
The Broadcast Crew: Week 8
Play-by-Play: Chris Fowler
Color Commentary: Kirk Herbstreit
Sideline Reporter: Holly Rowe
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 8 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: +6.5 (+105)
- Georgia: -6.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: +190
- Georgia: -235
Total
- Over 53.5 (-118)
- Under 53.5 (-104)
Ole Miss will enter the Top-10 matchup as 6.5-point underdogs with Vegas giving the edge to the Bulldogs at home in Sanford Stadium.
Lane Kiffin's Take: Smart the Best in the Business
"Kirby does an amazing job over time of winning close games and winning in different styles depending on what’s going on," Kiffin said. "It’s why he’s one of the greatest coaches ever.
"You are talking about, what are we at, the sixth year now? The last time they lost in the regular season to a team not in Alabama or now Ole Miss is Florida in 2020, if I remember right. Think about that for a while.
"That’s dominance in the hardest conference, by far, to be dominant in. That’s coaching really well. A lot of good players, but coaching really well in situations and being really hard to beat."
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football, Oklahoma Sooners and Ohio State Buckeyes Headline CFP Projections
The Early Betting Lines: Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs in Week 8 Matchup
Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs: ESPN College GameDay Heading to Athens
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.