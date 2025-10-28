Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Provides Surprising Reaction to Brian Kelly's Firing
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin remains in headlines as the program in Oxford navigates a strong 2025 season after a 7-1 start to the year.
Kiffin and Co. are firmly in the College Football Playoff hunt after earning a pair of statement SEC victories - including a win over the LSU Tigers - to boost the resumé.
But with the success in the Magnolia State, Ole Miss' decision-maker has been at the forefront of the coaching carousel conversation.
Once the Florida Gators parted ways with Billy Napier following Week 8 of the college football season, Kiffin immediately became the top candidate for the position.
Fast forward to Sunday night in Baton Rouge and the LSU Tigers made the move to relieve Brian Kelly of his head coaching duties in a decision that sent shockwaves across college football.
Now, Kiffin has emerged as a top candidate for both job openings with the Rebels' decision-maker commenting on Kelly's firing during a Monday press conference.
Lane Kiffin's Take: Surprising Decision by LSU
"Very surprising. I mean, it’s the the college world we’re living in now. You know, we really, if you think about it, we talk about the players now are like NFL players, you know, how they’re paid.
"Now I feel like the college coaches are more like the NFL coaches where the firings happen quicker. NFL coaches, see all the time, they get one, two years. You’d be like, ‘Well, in college, that doesn’t happen because it’s harder to to build a roster and they give you more time.
"So it’s obviously not the case now. I think it’s a product of things that happen. [Mike] Elko, doing such a great job at Texas A&M. I think it puts in people’s heads like, ‘Hey, these buyouts are ridiculous to pay.
"But I’m sure A&M right now is sitting there going, ‘OK, well, yeah, that was ridiculous to pay, but feel pretty good about that right now.’
"So, anytime something works, you know, other people go, ‘Well, let’s go do that.’ I think that’s happened. Now places are accepting to pay these buyouts, which I think is ridiculous, but it’s happening. Then it’s easier for the next team and the next team to do it."
Kiffin and the No. 7 ranked Ole Miss Rebels will return to action on Saturday night at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium against a LaNorris Sellers led South Carolina Gamecocks squad.
