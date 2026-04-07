Ole Miss Football's Pete Golding Reveals Critical Piece of Advice From Nick Saban

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels continue navigating a pivotal offseason in Oxford with the program changing its identity under new leadership.

In what has become a chaotic offseason in the Magniolia State, Golding and Co. have redesigned the roster via the NCAA Transfer Portal while bringing in new faces on the coaching staff.

"We're doing all of those things that affect winning and losing," Golding said. "And all of the things that I think have no impact on winning or losing or developing young me, we're not going to do."

While Golding is keeping the same philosphy in Oxford, while also putting his own flavor on the program after taking over, he's utilizing lessons learned while serving on Nick Saban's staff with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Golding revealed tidbits he picked up from Saban along his journey in Tuscaloosa under his guidance.

"I think stability in system is something that I learned from Coach Saban," Golding said. "There's so much coaching turnover there year in and year out and everybody wanted to come in every year, (asking about) how to sustain success.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

"We were going to the SEC Championship Game and competing for national championships, and there were different coordinators and different position coaches, but the systems were in place. When you have stability in systems, you recruit really good players and you hold them accountable, the winning takes care of itself."

Golding has quickly won over the locker room at Ole Miss after being promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach once Lane Kiffin departed the program on Nov. 30, but it's set to be a process in order to reach the same level as a season ago - punching a ticket to the College Football Playoff last fall.

"That's where being around Coach Saban has really helped me," Golding said. "There wasn't a defensive meeting he wasn't in.

"There wasn't a special teams meeting he wasn't in and he didn't even call the defense. He was in every gameplan meeting, every (defensive back) meeting, every defensive unit meeting, every special teams meeting because he had it set up the right way and trusted people to do their job in other areas of the program."

Now, all eyes are on the remainder of the offseason with Golding and Co. looking to build sustained greatness in the Magnolia State.

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