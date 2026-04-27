Ole Miss Football's Pete Golding Reveals Statement on Carius Curne's Recent Arrest

The Ole Miss Rebels continue navigating offseason work in Oxford with questions surrounding the offensive tackle spot remaining a primary focus for Pete Golding and Co.

Fast forward to Saturday and the news of transfer offensive lineman Carius Curne's arrested put an even bigger focus on the position group - with the LSU Tigers transfer taken in on multiple charges.

Curne was arrested by Arkansas State Police at 5:11 p.m. CT on charges of fleeing, reckless driving, speeding, improper lane change, possession of schedule VI substance (LT 4 oz). and possession of drug paraphernalia – misdemeanor.

The sophomore offensive lineman was booked into the Crittenden County Jail and released at 6:50 p.m. CT.

“Obviously, it’s a legal matter. We’re still gathering information,” Golding said on Monday. “So really can’t speak on that right now. But, we’ll let the legal process run its course and see what happens.”

But Golding also took it one step further during Monday's press conference when discussing the leadership in the locker room - not necessarily speaking directly on Curne's situation - but his expectations this offseason.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Golding Talks Leadership in Ole Miss Locker Room:

“I think we got a lot of really good leaders in the locker room. I think we got a lot of really good kids, you know what I’m saying? They have really good intentions,” Golding said.

“But at the end of the day, they are still young, and there’s a lot of times that people in this room like myself make decisions that we wish we wouldn’t have.

“I think it’s really about understanding what do you have to lose. Some of these people that we associate with don’t and so I think there’s that self-discipline piece, and that’s hard. That they read how good they are.

"…I think we got a nucleus of guys that have a goal and really know that they want to increase their value. Really know they want to try to compete for a championship and they know they don’t get to do all that. You do all that sh*t, you’re not going in the first round. You know?”

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