Ole Miss Football's Transfer Portal Class Skyrockets Into Top-5 After Recent Pledges

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are rolling in the NCAA Transfer Portal this month after signing double-digit newcomers to the roster for the 2026 season.

While the Rebels were navigating a College Football Playoff run in January, there was a primary focus on player retention with the staff inking star running back Kewan Lacy and other critical pieces to the program's success for next fall.

Now, with the Transfer Portal officially open for business, Golding and Co. are adding reinforcements for the 2026 season headlined by former five-star quarterback Deuce Knight signing with the program after a one-year stint at Auburn.

Once All-SEC quarterback Trinidad Chambliss saw his waiver get denied by the NCAA, making him ineligible for the 2026 season, Golding and Co. went into overdrive in the quarterback market with Knight emerging as a top target.

Knight signed with the Auburn program as the No. 5 rated signal-caller in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, but after one season on The Plains, he hit the free agent market.

The 6-foot-4, 217-pounder earned offers from the likes of the Auburn Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Ole Miss Rebels, Colorado Buffaloes, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

Now, Knight and Carius Curne - the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the portal and former LSU Tigers - headline the haul on offense as the program reloads for the 2026 season.

With Knight and Co. in the mix, Ole Miss currently holds the No. 5 Transfer Portal Class in America, according to 247Sports, with 13 additions to this point.

The Portal Additions [13]:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jaheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Brady Prieskorn – Michigan (TE)

Deuce Knight – Auburn (QB)

Cameron Miller – Kentucky (WR)

JT Lindsey – LSU (RB)

Troy Everett - Oklahoma (OL)

Now, as the program continues navigating the free agent market, Ole Miss has been linked to multiple premier names with Golding and Co. looking to close out the window strong as the offseason continues.

