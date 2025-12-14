Ole Miss Football's Trinidad Chambliss Earns First Place Votes for Heisman Trophy

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has taken America by storm in his first season with the Rebels after making the transition from Division II to the Southeastern Conference.

Chambliss, who transferred to Ole Miss from Division II Ferris State in the offseason, has led the 11-1 Rebels to their best regular season all-time and their first College Football Playoff appearance in school history.

He has led a powerful Ole Miss offense that leads the SEC and ranks third nationally in both total offense (498.1 ypg) and passing offense (309.6 yards per game), as well as third in the conference and 11th nationally in scoring (37.3 points per game).

On the year, Chambliss is 218-of-333 (65.5 percent) passing for 3,016 yards, 18 touchdowns and just three interceptions and an efficiency rating of 157.6.

The dual-threat signal-caller has been effective on the ground as well, rushing 118 times for 470 yards and six scores – giving him 3,486 yards of total offense.

After a potent 2025 season in Oxford, Chambliss found himself landing in the Top-10 of the voting for the Heisman Trophy.

Despite Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza earning the hardware on Saturday night in New York City, there was buzz surrounding the final voting that was released afterwards.

Ole Miss' Chambliss earned a pair of first-place votes for the 2025 Heisman Trophy while coming in at No. 8 in the voting.

The Official 2025 Heisman Trophy Votes:

1. Fernando Mendoza – 2,362 points (643 first place)

2. Diego Pavia – 1,435 points (189)

3. Jeremiyah Love – 719 points (46)

4. Julian Sayin – 432 points (8)

Dec 13, 2025; New York, NY, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza poses for photos with the Heisman trophy during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis after winning the award. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Heisman Trophy Trust announced the rest of the Top 10 on Thursday night in the Big Apple. Here is the full order for spots 5-10 in the voting.

5. LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech – 295 (17)

6. WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State – 84 (4)

7. QB Gunner Stockton, Georgia – 43 (3)

8. QB Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss – 23 (2)

9. S Caleb Downs, Ohio State – 22 (2)

10. QB Haynes King, Georgia Tech – 18 (2)

Now, all eyes are on Chambliss this month as he prepares for a College Football Playoff appearance with the Rebels while awaiting his fate for the 2026 season with an answer on his waiver set to be in soon.

