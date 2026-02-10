Ole Miss Football Takes Major Step In Trinidad Chambliss Saga Amid Latest Decision

Another turn in the Trinidad Chambliss eligibility case occurred on Monday evening after Ole Miss filed a "reconsideration" to the NCAA over the matter, according to Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger reports.

“Ole Miss today filed to the NCAA a *reconsideration* over the denial of QB Trinidad Chambliss’ eligibility waiver and appeal, sources tell @YahooSports,” Dellenger wrote via X.

“The reconsideration method is available for schools and players who have new information or evidence related to the case.

“Ole Miss’ reconsideration is expected to focus on unearthed evidence over Chambliss’ 2022 season at Ferris State, where he believes he was entitled to a medical redshirt related to a severe case of tonsillitis.”

Once Chambliss saw his appeal be denied surrounding eligibility for the 2026 season, his camp immediately filed suit against the NCAA with the verdict set to be determined later this week in court.

Ole Miss has filed a reconsideration to the NCAA over the denial of Trinidad Chambliss’ eligibility waiver and appeal, per @RossDellenger.



Ole Miss’ reconsideration is expected to focus on evidence over Chambliss’ 2022 season at Ferris State, where he believes he was entitled… pic.twitter.com/hpXx5XB2VH — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 9, 2026

“The NCAA Athletics Eligibility Subcommittee’s decision to deny Trinidad’s appeal is indefensible in light of the undisputed facts,” a statement from Ole Miss said. “The NCAA staff and subcommittee asserted that Trinidad was not denied the opportunity to compete during the 2022 season, despite the reality that he did not dress for a single game while suffering from severe, incapacitating medical conditions.

"Those conditions were fully and contemporaneously documented by his treating physician, yet this waiver request was still denied when it should have been approved at the NCAA staff level.

“Trinidad’s representatives will continue to pursue all available legal remedies, and we will publicly stand behind Trinidad while holding the NCAA accountable for a decision that fails to align with its own rules, precedent, and the documented medical record.”

Statement from Ole Miss Athletics. 🇹🇹 pic.twitter.com/3ChGgW0YHb — Ole Miss Athletics (@OleMissSports) February 5, 2026

Now, Chambliss will head to court where he is represented by prominent attory Tom Mars as he continues looking to receive eligibility for the 2026 season.

"Chambliss stands to make lucrative money if granted another season of eligibility," Dellenger wrote. "He re-signed with Ole Miss contingent on his eligiblity for a compensation package at more than $5 million in salary - a figure he'd be difficult to earn next year in the NFL."

All eyes remain on the Ole Miss Rebels signal-caller with the verdict set to be in later this week in Mississippi court.

