NCAA Denies Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Appeal in Stunning Decision

The waiting game is over for Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss as the NCAA denied the appeal for the Rebels signal-caller to be granted a waiver for another year of eligibility on Wednesday night.

Chambliss is in search of an extra year of eligibility after not receiving a redshirt season while at Division II Ferris State prior to his time with the Ole Miss Rebels where he was dealing with serious health issues.

Once Chambliss' waiver was denied on Jan. 9 following the Ole Miss Rebels' Fiesta Bowl loss to the Miami Hurricanes, the program's quarterback immediately appealed the decision with the result now in.

Following the decision, Ole Miss released a statement surrounding what's next.

“The NCAA Athletics Eligibility Subcommittee’s decision to deny Trinidad’s appeal is indefensible in light of the undisputed facts,” the statement read. “The NCAA staff and subcommittee asserted that Trinidad was not denied the opportunity to compete during the 2022 season, despite the reality that he did not dress for a single game while suffering from severe, incapacitating medical conditions.

"Those conditions were fully and contemporaneously documented by his treating physician, yet this waiver request was still denied when it should have been approved at the NCAA staff level.

“Trinidad’s representatives will continue to pursue all available legal remedies, and we will publicly stand behind Trinidad while holding the NCAA accountable for a decision that fails to align with its own rules, precedent, and the documented medical record.”

According to On3 Sports: "With the appeal denied, which was not much of a surprise, the next step is the legal route and that comes next week.

"There is a hearing set for February 12 at the Calhoun County Courthouse to hear the motion for a permanent injunction. If the judge grants the injunction then Trinidad would be eligible for to play for Ole Miss in 2026."

Now, all eyes remain on Chambliss as he awaits his fate for the 2026 season with the final piece to the saga set to be unveiled next week in court.

