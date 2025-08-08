Ole Miss Football's Tyler Banks Named Winner of 2025 Chucky Mullins Courage Award
OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss senior linebacker, Tyler Banks, has been named the winner of the 2025 Chucky Mullins Courage Award, as announced by Lane Kiffin on Thursday.
Banks becomes the 35th recipient in the 36-year history of the award.
The award, sponsored by Phi Beta Sigma fraternity, honors the late Chucky Mullins, who had his Ole Miss career come to an end during the 1989 Homecoming game against Vanderbilt when he was paralyzed after making a tackle.
After returning to his studies at Ole Miss, Mullins passed away May 6, 1991.
"I'm from Virginia, so I didn't grow up knowing what this was; or what it meant. But the moment I got here, I understood and I've been understanding it more and more these last few years," Banks said.
"The way the guys who wore it before me showed up and played every day … I just knew that was something that I wanted to be and embody. I'm just grateful. I'm going to do everything I can to live up to it too.
"The most important question from the fans, 'Are you going to wear the jersey?' Every day. Every game. Home and away. Spot the ball. I'm wearing the jersey."
Banks, a three-year letterwinner for Ole Miss, has appeared in all 39 games for the Rebels since arriving in Oxford in 2022 as a true freshman.
The Blackstone, Virginia, native has served as a key member of the Ole Miss special teams unit, tallying 31 total tackles in his career, including a personal-best 14 tackles last season.
Banks also represents the Rebels as a member of the SEC Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.
Banks was selected from among several veteran defensive players by Kiffin and the Rebel coaching staff.
The award is presented annually to an Ole Miss upperclassman defensive player that embodies the spirit of Mullins – courage, leadership, perseverance and determination.
Former Chucky Mullins Courage Award recipients are Chris Mitchell, Jeff Carter, Trea Southerland, Johnny Dixon, Alundis Brice, Michael Lowery, Derek Jones, Nate Wayne, Gary Thigpen, Heard, Anthony Magee, Kevin Thomas, Lanier Goethie, Jamil Northcutt, Eric Oliver, Kelvin Robinson, Patrick Willis, Jeremy Garrett, Jamarca Sanford, Marcus Tillman, Kentrell Lockett, Deterrian Shackelford (twice), Jason Jones, Mike Marry, Mike Hilton, John Youngblood, Marquis Haynes, C.J. Moore, Austrian Robinson, Jaylon Jones, Keidron Smith, KD Hill, Cedric Johnson and JJ Pegues.
