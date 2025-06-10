Ole Miss Football's Walter Nolen Officially Signs Rookie Deal With Arizona Cardinals
Ole Miss star defensive lineman Walter Nolen has officially signed his rookie contract with the Arizona Cardinals, the organization revealed on Tuesday.
Nolen, the Cardinals' first round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, was one of six first rounders remaining that had not signed to this point.
The Ole Miss stud was the 16th overall pick, where he has now inked a lucrative contract that is reportedly for four years and worth $19.3 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The deal also included a $10.7 million signing bonus.
“We wanted to have a more disruptive defensive unit. We think we’ve added players that can help us do that,” Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort said in April.
“And again, when we find players that can affect the middle of the pocket, it puts a lot of stress on the offense. And so Walter is another guy that we think can do that, can help us do that.”
For Nolen, he is ready to take his game to the next level and handle business with the Cardinals.
“I just want to learn their process. I still get to be a kid a little bit,” Nolen said of joining the Cardinals defensive lineman room. “Just get in there, learn their process, learn how they do things and just implement it into my process.”
Nolen will continue working through a pivotal offseason in Arizona ahead of what many expect to be an impressive rookie campaign.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Target, Top-10 Quarterback in America Earns Elite 11 Invite
Ole Miss Basketball Beats Out North Carolina Tar Heels, UCONN for Top-50 Prospect
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.