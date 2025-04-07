Ole Miss Football's Walter Nolen Visits Dallas Cowboys, Multiple Teams Ahead of Draft
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels football program continues garnering significant attention ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, and for good reason.
With multiple Rebels expected to be selected, and a few graded as first-round picks, it's no wonder as to why the program has been receiving attention from the media.
NFL scouts and general managers have taken notice as well, and have been meeting with one Rebel in particular: star defensive tackle Walter Nolen.
Nolen met with the Dallas Cowboys and has meetings lined up with both the Carolina Panthers and Cincinnati Bengals this week, among a handful of other teams leading up to the NFL Draft. He has been graded as a first-round selection.
The junior from Powell (Tenn.) started his career at Texas A&M, before transferring to Oxford this past offseason, where he had his most productive season of college football.
Nolen recorded 48 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, two pass deflections, and two fumble recoveries this past season for Ole Miss.
The talented defensive lineman was second in sacks for the Rebels, an extremely impressive feat considering he plays defensive tackle, a position that doesn't frequently get to the quarterback.
With stats as impressive as his, along with his continued increase in production each season in college, it's no surprise as to why he has drawn so much attention from the NFL.
Nolen enters the draft as the second-ranked defensive tackle, according to the NFL's projections, and is projected as the 22nd overall pick in this years draft, according to PFF.
Nolen has the opportunity to become the first Rebel taken in the first round since tight end Evan Engram was drafted by the New York Giants No. 23 overall in 2017.
While the Rebels have been all over the pre-draft media, a first round selection would be a massive momentum boost for the program moving forward under Kiffin and Co.
