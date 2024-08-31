Ole Miss Football Schedule 2024: Scores, Times, TV Channels
The Ole Miss Rebels are hoping to make a College Football Playoff push this season, and 12 games stand in the way of the program and postseason glory.
Ole Miss opens the season at home against the FCS Furman Paladins on Saturday evening, and the next three months will determine whether or not the Rebels can legitimately compete for championships. This article will serve as a hub for Ole Miss gameday information, including kickoff times, TV channels, final scores and analysis from each game. It will be updated as official kickoff times are announced throughout the year and after each contest.
You can view the entirety of the 2024 schedule below.
This story will be updated each week prior to kickoff.
vs. Furman Paladins
All-time series record: Furman leads 1-0.
Last meeting: 1924 (Furman 7, Ole Miss 2)
GAMEDAY PRIMER: Ole Miss enters its 2024 season opener with high expectations, and it comes into the game as a massive favorite over the FCS-level Paladins in Vegas. Head coach Lane Kiffin stated on Monday that the Rebels could be shorthanded at wide receiver today, specifically regarding fall camp injuries from Juice Wells and Jordan Watkins, but Ole Miss is looking to start this critical campaign on the right foot in Week 1.
POINT SPREAD (via FanDuel): Ole Miss -42.5
WHEN: Aug. 31 -- 6 p.m. CT
WHERE: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium -- Oxford, Miss.
TELEVISION: SEC Network+/ESPN+
FINAL SCORE/ANALYSIS:
vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
All-time series record: Ole Miss leads 1-0.
Last meeting: 2001 (Ole Miss 45, MTSU 17)
WHEN: Sept. 7 -- 3:15 p.m. CT
WHERE: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium -- Oxford, Miss.
TELEVISION: SEC Network
FINAL SCORE/ANALYSIS:
at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
All-time series record: Wake Forest leads 2-0.
Last meeting: 2008 (Wake Forest 30, Ole Miss 28)
WHEN: Sept. 14 -- 5:30 p.m. CT
WHERE: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium -- Winston-Salem, N.C.
TELEVISION: The CW
FINAL SCORE/ANALYSIS:
vs. Georgia Southern Eagles
All-time series record: Ole Miss leads 1-0
Last meeting: 2016 (Ole Miss 37, Georgia Southern 27)
WHEN: Sept. 21 -- 6:45 p.m. CT
WHERE: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium -- Oxford, Miss.
TELEVISION: SEC Network
FINAL SCORE/ANALYSIS:
vs. Kentucky Wildcats
All-time series record: Ole Miss leads 29-14-1
Last meeting: 2022 (Ole Miss 22, Kentucky 19)
WHEN: Sept. 28 -- 11 a.m. CT
WHERE: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium -- Oxford, Miss.
TELEVISION: ABC or ESPN
FINAL SCORE/ANALYSIS
at South Carolina Gamecocks
All-time series record: Ole Miss leads 9-8
Last meeting: 2020 (Ole Miss 59, South Carolina 42)
WHEN: Oct. 5 -- Flex (2:30-7 p.m. CT)
WHERE: Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, S.C.
TELEVISION: TBD
FINAL SCORE/ANALYSIS:
at LSU Tigers
All-time series record: LSU leads 65-42-4
Last meeting: 2023 (Ole Miss 55, LSU 49)
WHEN: Oct. 12 -- Night (5-7 p.m. CT)
WHERE: Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, La.
TELEVISION: TBD
FINAL SCORE/ANALYSIS:
vs. Oklahoma Sooners
All-time series record: Ole Miss leads 1-0
Last meeting: 1999 Independence Bowl (Ole Miss 27, Oklahoma 25)
WHEN: Oct. 26 -- Early (11 a.m.-Noon CT)
WHERE: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium -- Oxford, Miss.
TELEVISION: TBD
FINAL SCORE/ANALYSIS:
at Arkansas Razorbacks
All-time series record: Arkansas leads 38-30-1
Last meeting: 2023 (Ole Miss 27, Arkansas 20)
WHEN: Nov. 2 -- Early (11 a.m.-Noon CT)
WHERE: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium -- Fayetteville, Ark.
TELEVISION: TBD
FINAL SCORE/ANALYSIS:
vs. Georgia Bulldogs
All-time series record: Georgia leads 33-12-1
Last meeting: 2023 (Georgia 52, Ole Miss 17)
WHEN: Nov. 9
WHERE: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium -- Oxford, Miss.
TELEVISION: TBD
FINAL SCORE/ANALYSIS:
at Florida Gators
All-time series record: Tied at 12-12-1
Last meeting: 2020 (Florida 51, Ole Miss 35)
WHEN: Nov. 23 -- 11 a.m. CT
WHERE: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium -- Gainesville, Fla.
TELEVISION: ABC or ESPN
FINAL SCORE/ANALYSIS:
vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs
All-time series record: Ole Miss leads 65-47-6
Last meeting: 2023 (Ole Miss 17, Mississippi State 7)
WHEN: Nov. 29 (Friday) -- 2:30 p.m. CT
WHERE: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium -- Oxford, Miss.
TELEVISION: ABC
FINAL SCORE/ANALYSIS: