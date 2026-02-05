Ole Miss Football's Recruiting Class Skyrockets Amid Pair of Additions on Signing Day
In this story:
OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss head football coach Pete Golding announced the addition of two student-athletes on Wednesday as part of the Rebels' 2026 signing class.
Mississippi natives Jamarion Owens and Case Thomas join Ole Miss' early signing class, which featured 19 high school prospects.
Ole Miss ranks No. 22 in the 247Sports class rankings for 2026, and not far off in either the Rivals (No. 26) and ESPN (No. 26) rankings as well, as of Feb. 4. All told, Ole Miss has seven four-star prospects in its 2026 signing class.
Owens, ranked as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals, was a three-year letterwinner at Raleigh High School.
The 6-foot-2, 295-pound defensive lineman earned 3A Mr. Football from the Mississippi High School Activities Association as a senior, helping lead the Lions to a 14-1 overall record and MHSAA 3A state title. Owens finished his varsity career with 155 total tackles and 13 sacks.
Thomas, a wide receiver from Madison-Ridgeland Academy, is ranked as a three-star prospect by all major national recruiting services.
Thomas hauled in 67 receptions for 1,215 yards as a senior for the Patriots, helping lead MRA to a 9-2 record and semifinal appearance in the MAIS 4A Division I playoffs. He ended prep career with 188 catches for 3,480 yards and 36 touchdowns.
2026 OLE MISS FOOTBALL SIGNING CLASS
Landon Barnes | DE | 6-4 | 240 | FR-HS | Baton Rouge, La./Duncanville
Dorian Barney | CB | 6-0 | 170 | FR-HS | Carrollton, Ga./Carrollton
Jalan Chapman | OL | 6-3 | 305 | FR-HS | New Orleans, La./Warren Easton
Jayden Curtis | DE | 6-3 | 260 | FR-HS | Perkinston, Miss./St. Martin
Ant Davis | LB | 6-1 | 205 | FR-HS | Stockbridge, Ga./Grayson
Emanuel Faulkner | OL | 6-6 | 290 | FR-HS | New Albany, Miss./New Albany
Ja'Michael Garrett | LB | 6-2 | 200 | FR-HS | Baton Rouge, La./Central
Kervin Johnson Jr. | WR | 6-2 | 200 | FR-HS | Tioga, La/Tioga
Ja'Michael Jones | RB | 5-11| 200 | FR-HS | Montgomery, Ala./Pike Road
Victor Lincoln Jr. | CB | 6-0 | 165 | FR-HS | Lancaster, Texas/Duncanville
Kane Mankins | OL | 6-4 | 245 | FR-HS | Attleboro, Mass./Bishop Feehan
Jase Mathews | WR | 6-0 | 190 | FR-HS | Leakesville, Miss./Greene County
Iverson McCoy | CB | 6-0 | 185 | FR-HS | Tupelo, Miss./Tupelo
Nascar McCoy | S | 6-1 | 185 | FR-HS | Atlanta, Ga./Buford
Jamarion Owens | DL | 6-2 | 295 | FR-HS | Raleigh, Miss./Raleigh
Carmelow Reed | DE | 6-6 | 260 | FR-HS | Chicago, Ill./Morgan Park
Case Thomas | WR | 6-2 | 200 | FR-HS | Madison, Miss./Madison-Ridgeland Academy
Craig Tutt | S | 5-10 | 180 | FR-HS | Christiana, Tenn./Oakland
Braylen Williams | S | 5-11 | 190 | FR-HS | Tupelo, Miss./Tupelo
Rees Wise | QB | 6-0 | 210 | FR-HS | Austin, Texas/Westlake
Damarius Yates | RB | 5-10 | 190 | FR-HS | DeKalb, Miss./Kemper County
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Pulls Off Historic Recruiting Feat After Landing No. 2 Portal Class
Ole Miss Football Recruiting Notebook: Three Targets Pete Golding Must Land in Year 1
'Growing Optimism' That Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Will Play in 2026
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.
Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).Follow znagy20