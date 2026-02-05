Ole Miss Football's Recruiting Class Skyrockets Amid Pair of Additions on Signing Day

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss head football coach Pete Golding announced the addition of two student-athletes on Wednesday as part of the Rebels' 2026 signing class.

Mississippi natives Jamarion Owens and Case Thomas join Ole Miss' early signing class, which featured 19 high school prospects.

Ole Miss ranks No. 22 in the 247Sports class rankings for 2026, and not far off in either the Rivals (No. 26) and ESPN (No. 26) rankings as well, as of Feb. 4. All told, Ole Miss has seven four-star prospects in its 2026 signing class.

Owens, ranked as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals, was a three-year letterwinner at Raleigh High School.

The 6-foot-2, 295-pound defensive lineman earned 3A Mr. Football from the Mississippi High School Activities Association as a senior, helping lead the Lions to a 14-1 overall record and MHSAA 3A state title. Owens finished his varsity career with 155 total tackles and 13 sacks.

Thomas, a wide receiver from Madison-Ridgeland Academy, is ranked as a three-star prospect by all major national recruiting services.

Thomas hauled in 67 receptions for 1,215 yards as a senior for the Patriots, helping lead MRA to a 9-2 record and semifinal appearance in the MAIS 4A Division I playoffs. He ended prep career with 188 catches for 3,480 yards and 36 touchdowns.

2026 OLE MISS FOOTBALL SIGNING CLASS

Landon Barnes | DE | 6-4 | 240 | FR-HS | Baton Rouge, La./Duncanville

Dorian Barney | CB | 6-0 | 170 | FR-HS | Carrollton, Ga./Carrollton

Jalan Chapman | OL | 6-3 | 305 | FR-HS | New Orleans, La./Warren Easton

Jayden Curtis | DE | 6-3 | 260 | FR-HS | Perkinston, Miss./St. Martin

Ant Davis | LB | 6-1 | 205 | FR-HS | Stockbridge, Ga./Grayson

Emanuel Faulkner | OL | 6-6 | 290 | FR-HS | New Albany, Miss./New Albany

Ja'Michael Garrett | LB | 6-2 | 200 | FR-HS | Baton Rouge, La./Central

Kervin Johnson Jr. | WR | 6-2 | 200 | FR-HS | Tioga, La/Tioga

Ja'Michael Jones | RB | 5-11| 200 | FR-HS | Montgomery, Ala./Pike Road

Victor Lincoln Jr. | CB | 6-0 | 165 | FR-HS | Lancaster, Texas/Duncanville

Kane Mankins | OL | 6-4 | 245 | FR-HS | Attleboro, Mass./Bishop Feehan

Jase Mathews | WR | 6-0 | 190 | FR-HS | Leakesville, Miss./Greene County

Iverson McCoy | CB | 6-0 | 185 | FR-HS | Tupelo, Miss./Tupelo

Nascar McCoy | S | 6-1 | 185 | FR-HS | Atlanta, Ga./Buford

Jamarion Owens | DL | 6-2 | 295 | FR-HS | Raleigh, Miss./Raleigh

Carmelow Reed | DE | 6-6 | 260 | FR-HS | Chicago, Ill./Morgan Park

Case Thomas | WR | 6-2 | 200 | FR-HS | Madison, Miss./Madison-Ridgeland Academy

Craig Tutt | S | 5-10 | 180 | FR-HS | Christiana, Tenn./Oakland

Braylen Williams | S | 5-11 | 190 | FR-HS | Tupelo, Miss./Tupelo

Rees Wise | QB | 6-0 | 210 | FR-HS | Austin, Texas/Westlake

Damarius Yates | RB | 5-10 | 190 | FR-HS | DeKalb, Miss./Kemper County

