Ole Miss Football Scouting Report: Three South Carolina Players to Watch on Saturday
The Ole Miss Rebels left Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday with some major questions after a 20-17 heartbreaking loss to the Kentucky Wildcats, but in the SEC, the best teams know how to get themselves off the mat.
While the Rebels got punched in the mouth last week, they can punch back in a difficult road game at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. This won't be easy because, like the Wildcats, the South Carolina Gamecocks are more SEC-tested than the Rebs and have some serious talent on both sides of the ball.
With this being said, let's take a look at three Gamecock playmakers to watch this weekend.
READ MORE: First Injury Report For Ole Miss Football vs. South Carolina Revealed
QB LaNorris Sellers
The redshirt freshman is a load to take down in the open field, standing at 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds, but he has missed some time with an injury he sustained in the matchup with LSU. Rumor has it he will be ready for Saturday's matchup with the Rebels.
Sellers can throw, but the Gamecocks offense is very run-heavy, led by Sellers and Arkansas transfer Rocket Sanders. The Rebels will need to be ready to fit gaps like they have all season so far. Making Sellers try and beat you with his arm should be one of the keys to a Rebels victory.
EDGE Dylan Stewart
The freshman jumped on the scene from day one and gave a daunted LSU front a lot of problems. The Rebels offensive line, especially the tackles, need to be ready for a dog fight up front for a second week in a row.
Stewart can turn the game on its ear if he gets to Dart consistenly.
EDGE Kyle Kinnard
The fifth-year senior out of Atlanta has played a lot of football during his career at Georgia Tech and South Carolina, and he looks like the leader of this defense.
Kinnard racked up 1.5 sacks in the game with LSU and forced a fumble in the Kentucky game. He is another game wrecker who will be a handful for this offensive line and running backs.