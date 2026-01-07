Ole Miss Football Set To Be Without Two Assistants For Miami Clash Amid Move to LSU

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels have arrived in Glendale (Ariz.) for the program's Fiesta Bowl showdown against Mario Cristobal's Miami Hurricanes squad.

In a matchup that will decide which program heads to this year's National Championship Game, Ole Miss will look to keep its magical season alive after a pair of College Football Playoff wins over the Tulane Green Wave and Georgia Bulldogs.

But the Rebels will be at a slight "disadvantage" in this one with Golding confirming on Wednesday that Ole Miss will be without a pair of assistant coaches: Georgia McDonald (wide receivers) and Joe Cox (tight ends).

Once Lane Kiffin made his move to LSU, the new shot-caller of the Tigers brought multiple offensive assistant coaches with him to Baton Rouge - including McDonald, Cox, and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., among several others.

Weis Jr. will be in the booth for the Ole Miss versus Miami Hurricanes clash on Thursday, but the Rebels will now be without two critical assistants, according to Golding.

Ole Miss coach Pete Golding said the Rebels will be w/out WR coach George McDonald & TE coach Joe Cox for tomorrow's Fiesta Bowl vs. Miami. Both coaches went w/Lane Kiffin to LSU — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 7, 2026

SEC Network's Paul Finebaum believes the coaching controversy will negatively impact both Ole Miss and LSU as the progras navigate critical stretches.

The Rebels are one win away from reaching the National Title Game while LSU is retooling the roster in Baton Rouge via the Transfer Portal in order to emerge as a contender in 2026.

“It’s going to be a problem. Leave it to Lane Kiffin to be sitting there right now with most of his coaching staff having another week (at Ole Miss). He can tweet all he wants, but he expected and I’m sure deep down he was figuring Ole Miss would be out of it early and I could get my staff,” Paul Finebaum said on Friday morning on ESPN’s Get Up.

“This is why he left early, to go to LSU and start recruiting when this portal window opened today. And now he is stuck, and can’t really do much about it. It is going to be a chaotic week.”

Now, all eyes are on Ole Miss with the Rebels and Miami Hurricanes set to square off on Thursday with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

