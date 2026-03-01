Ole Miss Football Set to Hire Experienced NFL Assistant to Pete Golding's First Staff

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are expected to hire former linebacker Lanier Goethie to the program's staff, according to CBS Sports.

Goethie has experience at both the NFL and collegiate levels as a defensive assistant following a strong career with Ole Miss after serving as team captain in his final season with the program.

He played for Ole Miss from 1999 to 2002 where he logged 178 tackles and helped lead the Rebels to 29 wins during his time with the program - including two victories in the Independence Bowl.

Goethie has served on staffs across the country where he spent time with the Duke Blue Devils along with handling duties at the NFL level with the Atlanta Falcons as the organizations defensive front specialist.

Now, Golding and Co. add the experienced assistant to the Ole Miss Rebels staff where he will look to make an impact on defensive in 2026 with a new-look front.

Ole Miss has seen staff shakeup this week with defensive coordinator Patrick Toney accepting a job on the Atlanta Falcons staff after less than two months in Oxford.

Toney was announced as the Rebels' defensive coordinator in January after accepting a role on Pete Golding's staff, but has quickly pivoted for to joins the Falcons as the organization's defensive pass game coordinator.

He’s also spent time at Florida, Jacksonville State, Sam Houston State and Southeastern Louisiana, but his previous relationship with Golding ultimately paved the way for Toney to join Ole Miss.

Now, Toney has made his move. The highly-respected assistant coach will head back to the NFL where he is expected to join the Atlanta Falcons staff for the 2026 season.

Following the move, Ole Miss has now made a staff hire of their own with Goethie expected to join the defensive staff in 2026 following time with the Atlanta Falcons - heading back to his alma mater after a strong four-season stint with the Rebels during his collegiate career.

