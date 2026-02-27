Key Ole Miss Football Assistant Leaves Pete Golding's Staff for Atlanta Falcons

Ole Miss Rebels defensive coordinator Patrick Toney is expected to depart Oxford for a role on the Atlanta Falcons' staff, according to multiple reports.

Toney was announced as the Rebels' defensive coordinator in January after accepting a role on Pete Golding's staff, but has quickly pivoted for to joins the Falcons as the organization's defensive pass game coordinator.

Golding handled duties as the defensive coordinator for Ole Miss during the program's College Football Playoff run despite being elevated to full-time head coach, but quickly hired Toney once the season wrapped up.

“I’m the defensive coordinator,” Golding said in December. “Nothing has changed on who’s calling plays.

"Obviously, the responsibility that I took in that room has changed, and obviously coach Bryan Brown will move up to control that room, which we’re super excited about. Has had a lot of success everywhere he’s been doing that.”

Brown has served as the co-defensive coordinator of the Rebels alongside Golding where the two have worked side-by-side in Oxford - where he has since taken on an expanded role this postseason.

“I love calling defense,” Golding said. “Feel like I do a decent job at it. That’s not going to change. [Brown’s] going to take on a lot of responsibility of managing that room from a practice-scripting standpoint.

The #Falcons are expected to hire Ole Miss defensive coordinator Patrick Toney as defensive pass game coordinator, sources tell @CBSSports.



Highly respected defensive mind in coaching circles. Pre-Ole Miss, was a DB coach for the Cardinals and DC at Florida. pic.twitter.com/jFFBOSbiFo — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 27, 2026

"But as far as actually calling the defense, the system, the terminology, we’ve recruited to that system for three years. I’ve looked every kid in the face and every parent in the eye and said, ‘I can assure you that system won’t change and it’s not going to.’

“We have a lot of really good people in this room to be able to allow me to still do that on game day, and that’ll be at this point and moving forward.”

But Ole Miss eyed a new defensive coordinator for the 2026 season after Golding began assembling his staff following Lane Kiffin's departure.

Toney emerged as the top candidate where he has experience in the SEC and NFL - most recently working as the Arizona Cardinals' safeties coach.

He’s also spent time at Florida, Jacksonville State, Sam Houston State and Southeastern Louisiana, but his previous relationship with Golding ultimately paved the way for Toney to join Ole Miss.

Now, Toney has made his move. The highly-respected assistant coach will head back to the NFL where he is expected to join the Atlanta Falcons staff for the 2026 season.

