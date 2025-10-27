Ole Miss Football Should Target These Three LSU Tigers After Brian Kelly Firing
LSU head coach Brian Kelly has been relieved of his duties in Baton Rouge after the administration made the move to part ways on Sunday night.
In a move that sent shockwaves across the college football scene, Kelly was relieved of his duties amid the program's 5-3 start to the season in Baton Rouge.
Kelly wraps up his tenure with the LSU Tigers flaunting a 34-14 record with the higher-ups calling for change within the program after an embarrassing loss to Texas A&M on Saturday night.
Now, there's set to be significant moves this offseason within the program where players can enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Which players could Ole Miss target?
Three Potential Tigers to Target:
No. 1: Whit Weeks - Linebacker
LSU linebacker Whit Weeks is a player that bleeds purple and gold, but with significant change occurring in Baton Rouge, could he depart the program this offseason with one year of eligibility remaining?
Weeks has navigated a challenging season to this point after battling an ankle injury that has held him out the past two games, but an All-SEC caliber player, he'd be one of the hottest names on the market.
The likelihood is that Weeks will remain in Baton Rouge for his senior campaign alongside his younger brother Zach.
No. 2: Ashton Stamps - Cornerback
LSU cornerback Ashton Stamps has revealed his intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal already where he will be a hot commodity in the free agent market.
After falling down the Depth Chart in Baton Rouge, Stamps made the move to leave the program and will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal once it officially opens for business after the season.
The Louisiana native started in all 13 games as a sophomore in 2024 where he emerged as the program's go-to guy at the cornerback position.
Across his two seasons in Baton Rouge, Stamps appeared in 24 games with 17 starts in purple-and-gold. He logged 74 tackles and 16 total pass breakups during that stretch.
No. 3: Carius Curne - Offensive Lineman
There will be significant staff shakeup in Baton Rouge following Kelly's firing with offensive line coach Brad Davis likely to be relieved of his duties in the future. Will this impact current players?
One LSU Tiger to keep tabs on is five-star true freshman Carius Curne. The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder earned his first career start at Ole Miss in Week 5 and would be one of the hottest names on the market if he revealed intentions to depart LSU.
No. 7 Ole Miss will return to action on Saturday night at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for a matchup against LaNorris Sellers and the South Carolina Gamecocks.
