Ole Miss Football Staffer Reveals Two Transfer Additions Generating Significant Buzz

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels reconstructed the roster this offseason with multiple impactful additions on defense making their way to Oxford.

Once the Transfer Portal market opened for business in January, Golding and Co. immediately attacked the recruiting trail with the program inking the No. 2 rated class in America.

Ole Miss is already reaping the benefits of the recruiting success with a pair of linebacker transfers turning heads across the first week of Spring Camp in the Magnolia State.

Baylor Bears transfer Keaton Thomas checked in as a Top-20 linebacker in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Golding and Co. quickly striking in order to land a pledge once he entered.

After the standout defender began his career at Northeast Mississippi Community College, Thomas made the move to join the Baylor program where he spent a pair of seasons with the program.

Thomas was one tackle shy of reaching 100 in back-to-back seasons where he finished with 99 across the 2025 season, while adding a sack, three pass breakups, and an interception.

Sep 13, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears linebacker Keaton Thomas (11) during warmups before the game against the Samford Bulldogs at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Thomas was named to the All-Big 12 second team in 2025 with Ole Miss now ready to see the talented defender in action.

“When you think about some of the newcomers, especially some of the transfers like Keaton Thomas, he’s going to be the bell cow of this defense from a linebacker standpoint,” Ole Miss defensive coordinator Bryan Brown said. “He may be one of the best ones that’s been here in a long time.

“He brings that tenacity you want from a linebacker. Downhill, really good in the run game, a great communicator and strong in the passing game.

"He only knows one speed. I don’t care if we’re going through a walkthrough or not, he’s going full speed. Sometimes you’ve got to tell him ‘whoa,’ and that’s a good thing.”

Along with Brown, Cal Bears transfer Luke Ferrelli is already taking strides in the right direction as well.

“Luke is tremendous as well,” Brown said. “I looked the other day on film and forgot he’s a young guy. He acts like an older guy. He’s in here acting like a pro and has done a great job.”

Now, as the offseason continues, all eyes are on the Rebels with both sides of the ball reloaded as the 2026 season nears in Oxford.

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