Ole Miss Football Star Kewan Lacy Makes Clear Statement on Status for Georgia Matchup

Ole Miss Rebels running back Kewan Lacy continues rehabbing an upper-body injury suffered in the program's first-round College Football Playoff matchup against Tulane.

Lacy, an All-SEC selection in 2025, went down with a shoulder injury against the Green Wave where his status has been the talk of the town leading into a Sugar Bowl showdown on New Year's Day.

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy was named a first team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America last week after a historic 2025 campaign as his rise continues in the Magnolia State.

The prestigious accolade became the sixth All-America honor for Lacy, who was also the first Doak Walker Award finalist in Ole Miss history.

The Ole Miss star running back has been one of the best rushers in the nation all season long for the 12-1 Rebels, currently holding a season line of 273 attempts for 1,366 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

But his status for the Sugar Bowl has been in question as he nurses a shoulder injury.

On Sunday, Ole Miss quarterbacks coach Joe Judge revealed that Lacy has with the team practicing, but didn’t offer a full update on his offense’s star tailback.

“He was out there with us today,” Judge said. “At this point in the season, no one’s 100%. I’ll let the head coach (Pete Golding) handle the injury updates.”

Fast forward to Tuesday during Sugar Bowl availability and Lacy has revealed his status for Thursday night against the Georgia Bulldogs. He'll be a full go for the College Football Playoff clash.

“I was a full go [in practice], didn’t have limitations,” Lacy said. “I’m ready to go.”

It's a massive development for the Ole Miss Rebels' offense heading into the matchup with Lacy looking to help avenge an October loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.

At Sugar Bowl media day today, Ole Miss RB Kewan Lacy said he's "good and ready to play."



You will play?



"Yes." — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 30, 2025

