Ole Miss Football Targeting Sought-After ACC Transfer Safety, Visit in the Works
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue navigating a pivotal stretch this offseason with the NCAA Transfer Portal open for business.
The Rebels have been active during the first week of the window after reeling in commitments from a trio of talented transfers.
Now, Kiffin and Co. are back on the recruiting trail with Ole Miss targeting a coveted Miami Hurricanes defensive back.
Zaquan Patterson, a coveted safety transfer, is set to visit the Ole Miss Rebels for a visit after entering the portal.
The rising sophomore is a Top-25 available safety, according to On3 Sports, and played in every game last season for the Hurricanes.
Patterson finished the 2024 season with 19 tackles and three pass break-ups during the 2024 season.
Kiffin and the Rebels have placed a primary focus on the secondary via the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program landing a pair of commitments to this point.
The Cornerback Commitment: Ricky Fletcher [South Alabama]
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels landed a commitment from South Alabama cornerback Ricky Fletcher on Saturday, he revealed via social media.
Fletcher, one of the top available defensive backs in the NCAA Transfer Portal, missed the 2024 season due to injury after a breakout 2023 campaign.
After missing the 2024 season, Fletcher will have two seasons of eligibility with the Rebels.
Fletcher participated in Spring Camp with South Alabama and has recovered from a back injury that held him out for the 2024 season.
In 2023, Fletcher finished with 36 tackles and 12 pass breakups after starting in all 13 games for the Jaguars.
The 6-foot-3, 197-pounder is the second defensive back to commit to Kiffin and the Rebels this offseason after the program signed Clemson's Tavoy Feagin on Wednesday.
