Ole Miss Football Tight End, Arkansas Razorbacks Transfer Undergoes Ankle Surgery
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels staff retooled the roster in Oxford this offseason after adding double-digit players through the NCAA Transfer Portal.
After attacking the free agent market during the winter window, the Rebels once again reeled in one of the top portal hauls in America with multiple immediate impact pieces.
But the addition of Arkansas Razorbacks tight end Luke Hasz quickly emerged as one of the more significant signings via the free agent market.
The 6-foot-3, 240-pounder totaled 324 receiving yards on 26 receptions (12.5 YPC) and four touchdowns, while starting in 11 games in 2024 for the Razorbacks.
After two seasons in Fayetteville, Hasz elected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal where he came in as the No. 2 rated free agent tight end.
Then, Kiffin and Co. pounced on the top transfer after signing him over the likes of the LSU Tigers and others.
Now, Hasz's debut with the Ole Miss Rebels will be delayed.
The first-year Rebel has suffered a fractured ankle, according to multiple reports, and underwent surgery last Friday.
The injury is expected to keep Hasz sidelined for much of the 2025 season.
“Definitely Coach Cox being a big emphasis on that just because I’ve gotten to know him for a while just from high school recruiting,” Hasz said.
“Getting to work with Dae’Quan too is a really big thing. I like being able to compete with him. Just the system coach [offensive coordinator Charlie] Weis and coach Kiffin have, I think it’s a great opportunity for us as tight ends to be used well. Run blocking and pass game.”
